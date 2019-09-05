Oink Oink: The Pigs are coming to Rockhampton

OINK OINK: Popular Australian group, The Pigs gear up to perform at Rockhampton's Greta Western Hotel on Saturday.

THE Pigs' Hillbilly Synthesiser Tour is making its way around Queensland, and they've got a date set for Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel this weekend.

The family that plays together, stays together and The Pigs are living proof as they prepare to unleash their first all original album on the world: Hillbilly Synthesiser.

With unforgettable song names like Go, Robot Goat, I'm Never Gonna Be Barry White, Sterilised! Humidified! Sleep Deprived!, and While The Moon Rolled Down The Street, this is their first album release without an ounce of space for a cover.

The Pigs will perform songs from Hillbilly Synthesiser and also their greatest hits, and there are many!

Highlights of The Pigs' 13 years on Australian highways include shows at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, the Gympie Music Muster, Woodford Folk Festival, the Deni Ute Muster, Port Fairy Folk Festival, Broadbeach Country Music Festival, and Queenscliff Music Festival.

Live performances weren't enough for admirers, so they've also popped up on the television in places like Australia's Got Talent (semi-finals), Studio Ten, Spicks N Specks, Rage and the Country Music Channel.

After taking their homeland by storm, the Europeans begged to have them visit, so they packed their haferl shoes and toured the continent three times where they sing about Macho Feuchtigkeitscreme rather than Macho Moisturiser.

They've played the Skagen Folk Festival in Denmark and Schaubudensommer in Germany.

Throughout this time, they've released four albums and come to be known as the band that has made songs by Beyonce, Powderfinger, John Farnham, INXS, Skyhooks, Kelis, and even Kanye West, bluegrass - just as they were meant to be!

The Pigs' sounder of swine is made up of personnel T-Bone Pig (lead vocals, nylon string acoustic guitar, mandolin), Stretch Pig (lead vocals, steel string acoustic guitar, harmonicas), Cousin Burt the Daytime Stripper (double bass, backing vocals), cousin Shamus (Stand-up drum kit).

They are often joined by Cousin Montz on Banjo and Cousin Oink on Fiddle.

A Pig Night Out

When: September 7, 2019

Time: Starts at 5.30pm

Cost: $20 entry

