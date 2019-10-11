Oktoberfest in November for Emu Park

Emu Park Lions Club are expecting in excess of 1500 people to come together for the Oktoberfest celebrations at Emu Park

DUST off your dirndl dress and lederhosen and get ready for the whole Oktoberfest experience as preparations are well underway for the Emu Park Lions 35th annual Oktoberfest to be held on Saturday, November 2 at Bell Park, Emu Park.

Emu Park Lions member Kay Ratcliffe said this year organisers were expecting more than 1500 people from across the region as well as visitors from around Australia and overseas to come together to celebrate at Emu Park.

“This is a fabulous event that really brings out people’s fun side with lots of singing and dancing and an enormous amount of laughter as people step out of their daily lives,” Ms Ratcliffe said.

“We have about eight food stalls catering to both German foods and a variety of other foods to cater to everyone’s tastes.

“We have a great line-up of entertainment with the return of Hus and Roy Sali of the internationally renowned Kalendar Band, the very talented Karen Williams (“Heidi” the yodelling queen) and effervescent jazz musician, Tommy Nicholson.

“Their floor show of OOM PAH PAH, traditional Bavarian folk songs, yodelling, cowbells and a Swiss Alp horn will be supported by a range of local talent who will have everyone up dancing.

“This is our major annual fundraiser for Emu Park Lions raising funds that all go back into our community in projects such as our recently completed Emu Park Historical trail.”

Entertainment will start at 11am with solo performances from three very talented St Brendan’s College students - Lachlan Perren, Caleb Bartlett and Harry Shepherd,

All three played in their college musical this year and regularly perform around the Capricorn Coast at nursing homes, RSLs and markets.

Other support acts will be Kyel Roberson, a multi-instrumentalist, who will be playing guitar, harmonica and didgeridoo; Daniel Miller, a guitarist/vocalist, who has performed all over Australia and overseas and can play a huge mix of genres; and Colin Watterson, an accordionist, will also be returning this year with his range of German music. Ms Ratcliffe said this year, in the spirit of Oktoberfest, organisers would offer prizes for the best dressed man and woman and the ever-popular Heidi’s yodelling challenge would have people challenging their vocal chords.

“Of course, it wouldn’t be a Bavarian celebration without its famous German sausages and imported biers as well as Aussie fare, and by popular demand, you will see the return of the traditional kartoffelpuffers (potato pancakes), apfelstrudel (apple strudel) and Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte (Black Forest Cake).”

The $2 raffle ticket winners will enjoy three nights accommodation in a Turtle Room for two adults on Heron Island including breakfasts, dinner and return transfers from Gladstone (value $1565) or a 2nd prize of a venture cruise for 2 adults on Freedom Fast Cats (value $276).

Licensing laws will be strictly adhered to and prohibit alcohol from being brought in or taken out of the event.

Only sealed bottles of water will be permitted through the gate. Bags may be searched and/or restricted.

ID will be required to verify age and a responsible adult must accompany minors.

Persons under the age of 18 will not be permitted in the licensed area after 6pm. No pets or eskies will be allowed into the venue.

Pass outs will be provided for patrons who wish to leave and return to the venue.

Please organise transport and accommodation beforehand to avoid drinking and driving.

The regular Saturday Young’s Bus Service will be operating with extra runs provided — from Zilzie 3pm and 5pm; to Zilzie 9.10pm and 9.40pm; to Yeppoon 9.30pm and 9.45pm; along with 3 services to Rockhampton (via Zilzie (if needed) and Yeppoon) at 10.30pm.

There will be 3 Zilzie pick-up and drop-down points near Fire Brigade on Hartley St; cnr Hartley and Claude Sts and Svendsens Rd and near the golf clubhouse in Monaco Dr Zilzie Bay.

This is an experience not to be missed so come and enjoy a fantastic day of entertainment and kick up your heels on the dance floor.

Event: Emu Park Oktoberfest

Where: Bell Park, Emu Park

When: Saturday, November 2 from 11am-10pm

Cost: 18 years plus-$15; 15-18 years-$5; under 15- free; Early bird tickets available at Emu Park Post Office or visit www.emuparkoktober fest.com

Persons under the age of 18 are not permitted after 6pm