Old bridge to be transformed into a fishing platform

THE OLD Gavial Creek Bridge on Quay St is set to get a new lease of life – as a fishing platform.

A new bridge is being installed on site and there has been much discussion around the Rockhampton Regional Council table of what to do with the old bridge.

The fishing platform uses the steel trusses of the old bridge in a cantilevered structure, protruding about 13 metres from the bank.

This work is estimated to cost $1 million and there is a shortfall of $650,000 for the project.

Money will be diverted from a Gracemere road and culvert upgrade.