Old Bunnings Warehouse sale to test Rocky market

ON THE MARLET: The former Bunnings Warehouse site in Rockhampton is for sale.

THE strength of Rockhampton's commercial property market is being tested with the former Bunnings Warehouse up for sale, after unsuccessful attempts to lease the building.

For 17 years, Bunnings Warehouse in Rockhampton has spruiked that "lowest prices are just the beginning” but now owners, Wesfarmers are hoping for the highest price.

Bunnings Warehouse relocated to the former Masters store in March this year leaving the 7,660 sqm building vacant.

The property has extensive Bruce Highway frontage, a 26,626 sqm site, 9.2 million cars passing the front door every year and enormous potential, but the company marketing the property remains tight-lipped on the expected price.

National Retail Director, Peter Tyson said the building was a significant holding in the heart of the region's large format retail precinct and offered numerous value-add possibilities for potential owner-occupiers, retailers, developers and investors.

"The building is fully air-conditioned and would be readily adapted for reuse,” Mr Tyson said.

"Options include retail, large format retail or bulky goods uses, vehicle and outdoor sales, industry and self-storage uses.”

The Yaamba Road commercial precinct is bookended by the new Bunnings Warehouse to the north and the 58,000 square metre Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre to the south, and is also home to the Red Hill Homemaker Centre and various national retailers including Harvey Norman, Amart, Petbarn and Spotlight.

"It is interesting to note a long list of national retailers not present in the Rockhampton market,” Mr Tyson said.

"Trade area analysis reveals an enormous available catchment, extending east to Yeppoon and west to Emerald and beyond, with almost 230,000 people forecast to reach over 250,000 people by 2031.”

Commercial property investment has been strong since the GFC hangover abated.

Mr Tyson specialises in retail property and said the strength was being driven by the huge weight of equity and historically low cost of debt.

"Commercial property is very much a national market,” he said.

"It's never been stronger, never.

"There's a lot of money looking at commercial property and in markets like Rockhampton that's by-and-large Australian money.

"Most offshore money targets capital cities.”