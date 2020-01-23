Old friend wishes his mate all the best with his retirement

MT ARCHER Medical Centre yesterday said farewell to Anthony “Freddo” Keating, who decided to hang up his stethoscope after 44 years in medicine.

The 68-year-old medical practitioner started his career in the 1970s at Rockhampton Hospital, working there for three years as a resident doctor, before starting his 41-year long career at Mt Archer Medical Centre.

Rees R and Sydney Jones consultant Gerard Houlihan went to the North Rockhampton practice yesterday to wish his old friend all the best.

He said his friendship with Dr Keating went back almost 30 years when they were asked to serve on the General Administrative Committee for the Rockhampton Mater Hospital together.

The pair was later appointed to the Board of Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland and continued as directors of the Board until recent times.

Mr Houlihan said Dr Keating’s retirement from Mt ­Archer Medical Centre after more than 40 years would be a “significant” loss not only to his patients but also to the medical profession and the community.

He said Dr Keating would be remembered not only for his dedicated medical services but also for the time he had so freely given to many organizations and events.

“He is a person with strong moral and ethical values, always treating others with dignity and respect whilst having the common touch to relate to all with whom he has contact,” he said.

“Freddo is a wonderful orator with a sharp mind and great command of the English language. These attributes have him in high demand for charitable and community debates and he willingly gives his time to help many causes and at the same time keeps an audience well and truly entertained.

“He enjoys a party more than most and is a lover of good food and wine. My wife and I and other friends have had the pleasure to travel annually with Freddo and Penny to many wine districts in ­Australia and New Zealand over the past 10 years, something we are really looking forward to continuing as his working life slows and his leisure time increases.

“Congratulations to Freddo on a stellar career of commitment and dedication to patients and community.”

Melinda Anne Saw: Thank you Freddo, I was a patient when started your first practice in the shopping centre in Frenchville before you built in Dean Street. You delivered all three of my children and you are an amazing medical professional. Thank you.

Michelle Wehmeier: I wish you only the very best in the next chapter of your life. I will always remember you were so good with my children when they were babies. You said to me, “a mother’s intuition was not to be pushed aside but listened to”. I have never forgotten that. Also thank you for being so good to my daughter Cathryn, you have been a wonderful boss to her.

Glen Laurie Hamilton: I’m going to miss you, Freddo!

Our family owes you a huge debt of gratitude for all your great work. Enjoy a long retirement!

Raeleen Svensen: Dr Keating delivered my daughter, when we went back for the 6-week check-up, he took her around the hospital telling the nurses and staff to look at this beautiful baby. I thought I’d never get her back off him. He just loved her so much. All the best Dr Keating.

Leone Lamb: Good luck Freddo in your next adventure you will be really missed by all. Thanks to you and Hillary Mercer our son is alive today.