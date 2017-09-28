Old friends reunited on stage in iconic Rocky production

Brad Villiers (Jean Valjean) and Lachlan Scheuber (Inspector Javert) are once again playing opposite each other for the Rockhampton Musical Union Choir production of Les Miserables.

WHEN Lachlan Scheuber moved overseas, he imagined he'd taken his last bow with the Rockhampton Musical Union Choir.

His childhood had been punctuated by the union's annual performances and filled with hours spent in the Denison St hall.

After about 13 years living in the UK, Lachlan's return to Australia coincided with the performance which always brings the RMU alumni out of the woodwork.

One of the most iconic musicals in the world, Les Misérables will return to the Pilbeam Theatre next month.

It will be the fourth time RMU has produced the show, and the third time Lachlan has been involved.

He'll be playing opposite Brad Villiers, who also has a history with the musical adapted from Victor Hugo's classic novel.

Lachlan plays Inspector Javert, pursuing Brad's Jean Valjean who has broken parole after serving 19 years in prison.

For Lachlan, Les Misérables is one of the few musicals he would listen to recreationally outside his work as a professional performer in the UK.

"The music is stunning. The storyline is great,” he said. "It suits the love of the underdog that Australia seems to have for the students who know they are probably going to die, but fight anyway. It's battle between the old conservative way of life versus the conservative way of life.”

For Brad, Jean Valjean is one of his bucket list roles and one which is a dream to play in the town here he has built a name for himself in amateur theatre.

Back in the cast for the fourth time, Brad joked he knew the music and the story so well he could probably perform any role in the script.

"I know the whole show backwards,” he said.

He and Lachlan grew up in RMU, but didn't see each other for about a decade until Wicked was performed at the Pilbeam Theatre this year. Brad is thrilled to be performing alongside his childhood friend.

"He's an amazing talent, to have that opposite you, you really feed off that,” Brad said.

The production has been a reunion of sorts for much of Rockhampton's performing arts community, with Lachlan's mother Judi coming on board as drama coach. Joy Phillippi is directing the show and Brad said she was a great guide for all cast members.

Although the tale is a classic one, Brad promised Rockhampton audiences would enjoy a new take on the favourite.

