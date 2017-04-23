Old girls return to school with bag full of memories

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, old girl Dorothy Skewes reminisces on her time at RGGS back in the 40s.

SHE celebrated the end of the Second World War at the school which changed her life and now she's back.

Dorothy Skewes is a part of what the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School calls, the Old Girls association.

The 87-year-old, who is the oldest "old girl” left, made the journey back to Rockhampton to celebrate 125 years of the school being open.

Reminiscing on her school days back in 1944, Dorothy can't help but smile as she recalls her very first impression of the place.

"I had never seen any place with so much talent. In our small town of Blackall there was nothing so coming here and seeing so much talent was amazing,” Dorothy said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time here and it changed my life completely. It taught me that people can't help you get what you want, they can only help you to help yourself.”

From playing in the out of bounds gardens to trying to sneak a trip into town, Dorothy's time at Girls Grammar was filled with laughter and friends, a lot of whom she still sees on a regular basis.

"You never forget this place or the friends you made here somehow,” she said.

"We, the old girls, have a morning tea and luncheon together every second month, some of us, and every year we have a Christmas luncheon.

"I think it's the best gift my mother ever gave me, sending me away to boarding school.”

Dorothy stayed in the boarding house during her trip to Rockhampton for the celebrations and couldn't help but notice and reflect on just how much schooling has changed.

"It was totally different altogether, schooling now compared to when I was a girl,” she said.

"I don't think children have had so much chance for education as they have today, it's all there for them and some of them are just so successful.

"I'm just so happy I've been able to come back.”

Girls Grammar principal Christine Hills said celebrating the history of the school was important as it is a fundamental part of Rockhampton's history.

"Particularly in terms of being a leader in education of women, it has an important place in this community,” she said.

Not only does the school play an important part in town but also the past students, the old girls.

"The old girls association are the past students and they have a number of branches, one based in Rockhampton of course as well as Canberra and Cairns and Brisbane,” she said.

"Once you graduate from Girls Grammar you're still part of this community as an old girl. We reach into the old girls network for support at the school, they raise money for us, support our projects and offer mentoring for girls.

"It's powerful for our girls to see that a girl who sat in the same halls that they did can go on to do great things.”