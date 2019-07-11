Old plaza renovated to make way for new medical centre

BT Builders are carrying out the renovations to the building.

BT Builders are carrying out the renovations to the building. Jann Houley

A NEW medical centre in Gracemere is undergoing construction to open in September.

BT Builders are carrying out works at the site on the corner of Lawrie and Russell Sts for a medical centre with 12 consulting rooms.

Dr Vijay Prahlad and his wife Prem, own Gracemere Family Medical Practice in Gracemere Shoppingworld and are moving their practice to the new site.

Their current space is getting a bit too small as the number of patients has grown over the last few years.

The couple did look at building a new centre and purchased land near the shopping centre.

However they say after some public notification with the new development application process there were some objections from existing businesses and it worked out to be more feasible to renovate an existing building.

Inside the new centre at the reception which will be on Russell St. Supplied

The Prahlads first operated out of the Lawrie St site when they moved to Gracemere in 2005.

Growing out of space, they moved to the shopping centre in 2013.

During this time they still kept the Lawrie St centre and the other shop fronts were leased to various businesses.

The old practice was used for used for storage and filing of old records.

But now they have also outgrown the shopping centre space.

"Even that became a constraint for us and the shopping centre was not able to make any more space for us,” Dr Prahlad said.

Using an existing building also meant it would be a much quicker construction and they didn't need development application approvals from council.

The existing building will have the internal walls, doors and fittings knocked out with new flooring across the whole space.

Entry will be from the Russell St side where the carparks are.

CENTRE PLANS: Design images of the new Gracemere Family Practice which is now under construction at the corner of Lawrie and Russell Sts. Supplied

"Gracemere is growing so quickly.... we wanted to have some additional facilities like allied health, x ray or radiology set up,” Dr Prahlad said.

The new space is 400sqm for the medical centre and another 400sqm is available for other like-minded businesses to lease.

"We are hoping once we move into centre we will have people like pathology and others set up,” Dr Prahlad said.

"Build up a health hub in Gracemere.”

Dr Prahlad has been in Gracemere for the past 15 years and over this time he said he has seen the demand increase.

"Most of the patients are needing allied health or other facilities and needing to drive into Rockhampton,” he said.

Many would like to see more services offered in Gracemere, which is what Dr Prahlad is aiming to achieve.

The new centre also means more staff.

It will also include a larger treatment facility to offer minor surgery procedures.

"To start with we will have more doctors, we will need more allied health, more supporting staff, nursing and receptionists,” he said.

"We will be able to deliver a much better quality medical services.”

Last month, Dr Prahlad put on a new Australian graduate doctor.

"At the moment have more doctors than we have space,” he said.

The new medical centre is anticipated to open on September 1.

Design images of the new Gracemere Family Practice which is now under construction at the corner of Lawrie and Russell Sts. Supplied

GRACEMERE MEDICAL CENTRE