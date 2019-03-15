Old stories of Rocky floods to be the stuff of legends

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Simon Crows, new bar manager at the Saleyards Distillery is yet to experience a Fitzroy Flood.

ALE and gin lovers can look forward to a future of dry-toed sippin' at the Saleyards Distillery following the long awaited news of the levee project's green light.

The Saleyards has a waterlogged history, like many other Rockhampton businesses and homes below the Fitzroy River's peaking waterline.

For Simon Crows, bar manager at the distillery, it is a history he is glad he won't have to repeat.

The Melbournian said previous floods were often talking points among the watering hole's regulars and he's often told of a time when punters braved the flood waters for their evening schooner

"You hear a lot of stories from a lot of different people being as one of the oldest pubs in Rockhampton,” he said.

"It has always been something in the back of our heads, being new to town and unfamiliar to Queensland floods we just hope there are plenty of warnings.

Mr Crows said he was crossing his fingers for no floods in the interim but was prepared to do whatever it took to keep the place dry in the event of a flood.

A hypothetical flood wasn't all bad according to Mr Crows.

"At least it might be a bit cooler,” he laughed.