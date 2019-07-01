Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
C J Beazley, Connie Brinsley, Adam Brinsley, and Ambrose Andrienco at the Festival of the Bazaar
C J Beazley, Connie Brinsley, Adam Brinsley, and Ambrose Andrienco at the Festival of the Bazaar Jann Houley
News

Old world skills and crafts on show at Rocky's first Bazaar

JANN HOULEY
by
1st Jul 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE inaugural Festival of the Bazaar was a popular choice for families to kick off a busy weekend of outdoor events around Central Queensland.

Medieval fighting at Festival of the Bazaar
Medieval fighting at Festival of the Bazaar Jann Houley

Organised by the CQ Costumers and reenactment collective, the medieval-themed event proved a welcome change to social media and screens, taking children back in time.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There were high-energy horse action from the Light Horse Brigade or a slower trip on the Clysdedales, as the main stage hosted music performances and a puppet show.

Charmaine Stehbens, Carol Goslin, Ebony Philp and Vicky Garland at Festival of the Bazaar
Charmaine Stehbens, Carol Goslin, Ebony Philp and Vicky Garland at Festival of the Bazaar Jann Houley

Local artisans showed off their handmade crafts, and there was a selection of food stalls to choose from.

The festival raised money for Soldier On and Aussie Helpers.

family fun day festival of the bazaar medieval re-enactment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    premium_icon Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    Money How to get your money's worth at tax time.

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:24 PM
    RGS water polo teen to represent Queensland at nationals

    premium_icon RGS water polo teen to represent Queensland at nationals

    News Sean McDonald will also play in in U18 hockey titles this week

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:07 PM
    COURT: 40 people appearing in Rockhampton Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 40 people appearing in Rockhampton Court today

    News See the full list of people appearing in Magistrates Court today