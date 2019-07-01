Old world skills and crafts on show at Rocky's first Bazaar
THE inaugural Festival of the Bazaar was a popular choice for families to kick off a busy weekend of outdoor events around Central Queensland.
Organised by the CQ Costumers and reenactment collective, the medieval-themed event proved a welcome change to social media and screens, taking children back in time.
There were high-energy horse action from the Light Horse Brigade or a slower trip on the Clysdedales, as the main stage hosted music performances and a puppet show.
Local artisans showed off their handmade crafts, and there was a selection of food stalls to choose from.
The festival raised money for Soldier On and Aussie Helpers.