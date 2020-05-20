Olive Downs and Adani leading coal projects on move

FUTURE FACING: Minister for Resources Keith Pitt has talked up the role the mining sector would play in the post-pandemic recovery. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

FUTURE FACING: Minister for Resources Keith Pitt has talked up the role the mining sector would play in the post-pandemic recovery. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Resources Minister Keith Pitt took to a Zoom video conference hosted by the Queensland Resources Media Club on Monday to discuss the role the mining sector would play in the post-pandemic recovery.

He described the industry as “the V8 engine’’ of the state and national economies.

However, as Mr Pitt listed major projects moving ahead in Queensland, there was one glaring omission – The $1 billion Olive Downs mine in Dysart which secured its Australian Government environmental approval last week.

The environmental conditions, accepted by Pembroke, include a $1 million contribution to the establishment of a regional fund for independent activities, including on-ground actions and research programs, for improved ­long-term conservation of koalas and greater gliders.

Olive Downs Mine is also expected to provide a predicted $10.1 billion of metallurgical coal for Queensland with 500 jobs during construction and a further 1000 ongoing operational jobs.

Around $1.6 billion was also spent on goods and services locally with the Federal Government estimating 1430 local businesses benefitted.

Despite previous Queensland government pressure to have the approvals ticked off, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry sought to clarify the hold up.

“As (Environment) Minister (Sussan) Ley said, the project was assessed by the Queensland Office of the Coordinator-General through a ‘bilateral’ report that did not provide sufficient detail, and which necessitated further consultation between her department and the proponent before she was in a position to make an informed decision.”

It seemed a turning of the table on what the Adani Carmichael mine experienced last year with its own environmental approvals ticked off federally but held up at the state level.

Mr Pitt told the Zoom conference Adani was on track for production in 2021, but the Stop Adani movement had again reared up with 3500 activists joining an online rally calling for the Adani Carmichael project’s insurance broker, Marsh, to dump it.

In January, Marsh partnered in a World Economic Forum report ‘The Global Risks Report 2020’.

Its key findings included “severe threats to our climate account for all of the Global Risks Report’s top long-term risks, with ‘economic confrontations’ and ‘domestic political polarization’ recognised as significant short-term risks in 2020”.

And also; “Without urgent attention to repairing societal divisions and driving sustainable economic growth, leaders cannot systemically address threats like the climate or biodiversity crises.”