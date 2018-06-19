Olivia and Basil have recipe for success in CQ show rings

MOUNTING UP: Rockhampton's Olivia Raeburn and her horse Basil collect another ribbon on the western show run.

EQUESTRIAN: Olivia Raeburn was back in the show ring at the Rockhampton Show after tasting success on her two-and-a-half-week western "show-cation”.

The Rockhampton rider and her beloved horse Basil took on the western show run, competing at Alpha, Capella, Clermont, Springsure and Emerald.

After easing into competition in the first couple of shows, they finished strongly to win reserve champion novice at Clermont, and champion and supreme novice at Emerald.

"I'm just an amateur rider going on an adventure with my horse,” Raeburn said on her travels, where she slept in the horse trailer with Basil and her whippet Flossie.

"The first couple of shows Basil was a bit green and I was a bit worried. I was ringing my husband Denis and saying I don't know if I can do it, maybe I should come home.

"Now we've got to the last show and I'm so sad it's come to an end.”

Olivia Raeburn with Basil and Flossie. CONTRIBUTED

Raeburn said it was lovely to spend so much time with Basil, the 15-hands high thoroughbred she took ownership of 18 months ago.

Her love affair with horses started when she was a child growing up in Dayboro, and she was a keen pony club competitor.

"I remember when I was a little kid seeing the show horses at Dayboro Show and thinking they looked pretty cool and I think that stayed with me,” she said.

Raeburn said when she moved to Rockhampton with work about 10 years ago she thought she would not get another horse.

But that did not last long, and soon she had bought a race horse from Rockhampton trainer John Pointon.

"I love to get them off the track,” she explains. "I just love the thoroughbreds and the challenge of retraining them.

"They're beautiful animals and it's really worth the effort to teach them something new.”

It was at Callaghan Park Racecourse where she first set eyes on Basil, who was owned by local identity Billy Reid.

Olivia Raeburn and Basil celebrate another win. CONTRIBUTED

The horse was a bit of a rascal and when success didn't come on the track he was sent out mustering on a property for a year in the hope it would straighten him out.

Raeburn said Basil's racing ability did not improve and he ended up in a paddock at Bouldercombe.

"I'd seen him at the track and asked the owner if I could have it. He said you don't want that one, it's too naughty.

"I said that's the only one I want and he let me pick him up. I got him out of the paddock and I've been enjoying him ever since.”

But it hasn't been plain sailing.

Last year, when Raeburn was clipping Basil, he kicked her and broke her arm. It failed to heal properly and it was a long road to recovery.

When she could ride again, within weeks she fell from Basil and injured her knee which kept her out of the saddle again.

"Everyone was telling me to get rid of him, saying he was mad and no good, but I knew deep down Basil was a good horse.

"It's been good that we've come back this year and we're back on track - and we're winning.

"He really aims to please. He's a good looking horse and he's got a great temperament.”

Olivia Raeburn riding RP Western York at the CQ Dressage Championships at the Mt Larcom Showgrounds in 2014. Luka Kauzlaric

Raeburn's talents are not restricted to the show ring. She is also involved in the racing industry, and has an owner/trainer's licence.

She has one race horse in training, Craiglea Magnum, which is just about ready to start.

Raeburn said her passion was definitely show horses and it might not be long before that becomes her sole focus.

Her lifelong dream is to ride at the Ekka and she hopes to realise that with Basil in 2019.

"To qualify you've got to attend so many shows and win so many open classes. We're on the way and it's a wonderful adventure.

"You're always learning something new. Titles are great but you're always trying to improve. You're always aiming for something more and hoping that one day you'll get there.”