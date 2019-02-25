Menu
OLIVIA'S HOME ON MARKET: Beloved Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John has placed her 75 ha property at Ballina on the market for $5.5 million. Supplied
Property

Olivia Newton-John sells $5.5m rural mansion in NSW’s north

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Feb 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2019 4:30 PM
AUSTRALIA'S sweetheart Olivia Newton-John has put her beloved Ballina retreat on the market for $5.5 million.

But the the ever-popular singer will retain her links to the area as she maintains another property Gaia, on the Byron Hinterland.

According to her long-time friend and real estate agent Jillian McGrath, the pair visited the area 40 years ago which resulted in Ms Newton-John purchasing the property which now comprises 75 ha (187 acres) comprising seven lots.

 

"We flew up to the area during her 1980 Grease-era as she wanted somewhere she would have extreme privacy," she said.

"Since then she bought up adjoining properties, had over 4,000 trees planted and has created a beautiful sanctuary."

She said the French inspired country residence which features four bedrooms, three bathrooms is situated in parkland borded by rainforest.

"Olivia is selling the property because when she visits Australia she goes straight to her Gaia Retreat & Spa," she said.

"She hopes that the person who buys this will live here full-time or a family will enjoy it; she wants someone to love it as much as she has.

"This decision is nothing to do with her health."

This comes after Ms Newton-John, best-known for starring alongside John Travolta in the 1978 film Grease, revealed in September her cancer diagnosis for the third time in three decades.

Ms McGrath said her friend is s"selling with a heavy heart."

"Olivia loved the serenity of the property which boarders on a national park," she said.

"It's an ideal residence or maybe for someone who wants it as a holiday escape as it has been this to her."

Located at 30 Victoria Park Lane, Dalwood, the charmingly elegant residence features stone arches, high ceilings and exposed timber beams.

Inside there's a choice of living zones, fireplaces and the country-style kitchen offers gas appliances and a walk-in pantry.

The master bedroom has walk-in and ensuite with free-standing tub while family and friends can be accommodated in the self-contained four-room guest quarters on a lower level.

An expansive wraparound terrace is perfect for grand entertaining, while graceful stone staircases lead to superb grounds and tennis court, there are two on-site dams and pond

Lismore Northern Star

