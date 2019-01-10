Olympian brings Cycling Queensland program to Rocky

CYCLING: Rockhampton Cycling Club welcomed Olympic gold medallist Sara Carrigan OAM at the weekend for a two-day coaching course designed to provide local riders with elite skills and knowledge.

For the first time, Cycling Queensland arranged for the Commonwealth Games medallist, and Olympic, Australian and World Cup champion to head to Rockhampton.

Sara with Presenter Tori Waerner - Cyclists From left to right - Tom Waerner, Michael Brady, Stephanie Hopes. Contributed

On Saturday, Carrigan took local riders through a day of coaching principles and road skills practical sessions, and on Sunday; road and track racing event tactics at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome.

Four riders and four coaches covered key steps in the Cycling Skills Analysis Process, designed to improve coaching and riding skills and aim for elite performances.

Carrigan took participants through coaching sessions and helped them design sessions to accommodate novice, intermediate and advanced riders.

"It was wonderful how not just Sara, but each participant contributed to the knowledge,” Rockhampton Cycling Club management committee's Renay Buchanan said.

"They were giving ideas to each other and they all came away with dozens of strategies for coaching skills both road and track that they could implement straight away and take to their training groups,” she said.

"We had coaches from Rockhampton Cycling Club, one from Balmoral in Brisbane and Sharon Kearney, from local She Rides program, who helps ladies get on bikes and be independent.

"This is the first step in the coaching level and we're hoping in maybe a couple of years of bringing Sara back and hosting a level one coaching course which allows coaches to coach state teams.”