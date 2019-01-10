Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LUCKY RIDERS: Rochampton Cycling Club members have benefited from a visit from Sara Carrigan.
LUCKY RIDERS: Rochampton Cycling Club members have benefited from a visit from Sara Carrigan. Nev Madsen
Cycling & MTB

Olympian brings Cycling Queensland program to Rocky

Steph Allen
by
10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CYCLING: Rockhampton Cycling Club welcomed Olympic gold medallist Sara Carrigan OAM at the weekend for a two-day coaching course designed to provide local riders with elite skills and knowledge.

For the first time, Cycling Queensland arranged for the Commonwealth Games medallist, and Olympic, Australian and World Cup champion to head to Rockhampton.

Sara with Presenter Tori Waerner - Cyclists From left to right - Tom Waerner, Michael Brady, Stephanie Hopes.
Sara with Presenter Tori Waerner - Cyclists From left to right - Tom Waerner, Michael Brady, Stephanie Hopes. Contributed

On Saturday, Carrigan took local riders through a day of coaching principles and road skills practical sessions, and on Sunday; road and track racing event tactics at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome.

Four riders and four coaches covered key steps in the Cycling Skills Analysis Process, designed to improve coaching and riding skills and aim for elite performances.

Carrigan took participants through coaching sessions and helped them design sessions to accommodate novice, intermediate and advanced riders.

"It was wonderful how not just Sara, but each participant contributed to the knowledge,” Rockhampton Cycling Club management committee's Renay Buchanan said.

"They were giving ideas to each other and they all came away with dozens of strategies for coaching skills both road and track that they could implement straight away and take to their training groups,” she said.

"We had coaches from Rockhampton Cycling Club, one from Balmoral in Brisbane and Sharon Kearney, from local She Rides program, who helps ladies get on bikes and be independent.

"This is the first step in the coaching level and we're hoping in maybe a couple of years of bringing Sara back and hosting a level one coaching course which allows coaches to coach state teams.”

cycling queensland cyclist olympian rockhampton cycling club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    A man and a man's best friend reunite with rescue team

    premium_icon A man and a man's best friend reunite with rescue team

    News "When I was in that water it definitely crossed my wind that I might not make it out.”

    • 10th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Unauthorised fire lit during Queensland-wide ban

    premium_icon Unauthorised fire lit during Queensland-wide ban

    Crime It was lit two weeks after Gracemere's evacuation

    • 10th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    premium_icon Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    News Gladstone rd site was meant to be completed in first quarter of 2019

    • 10th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    'Transition' team to assist with closure of ag colleges

    premium_icon 'Transition' team to assist with closure of ag colleges

    News State government advertising for positions to help with transition

    Local Partners