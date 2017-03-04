34°
Olympian takes his medicine as he forges a new career

4th Mar 2017 7:00 AM
MEDAL TO MEDICINE: After winning silver at the Rio Olympic Games for rowing, Sasha Belonogoff tackles a medicine degree at James Cook University.
MEDAL TO MEDICINE: After winning silver at the Rio Olympic Games for rowing, Sasha Belonogoff tackles a medicine degree at James Cook University. Caroline Kaurila

AFTER winning silver at the Rio Olympic Games for rowing, Rockhampton's Sasha Belonogoff has another hard road ahead of him as he begins a six-year medicine course.

Alexander Belonogoff, known as Sasha, began studying medicine at James Cook University in 2008 but deferred after six weeks when he first made the national team for rowing.

After moving to Sydney he completed a Bachelor of Applied Science in exercise and sport science part-time over six years and now has signed up for another six years with medicine.

Mr Belonogoff said it was a close call to judge whether medicine or training for the Olympics would prove to be more difficult.

"An Olympic cycle is four years long, so I guess medicine is 1.5 times harder than the Olympics," he joked.

Rockhampton's Alexander Belonogoff and James McRae of Australia.
Rockhampton's Alexander Belonogoff and James McRae of Australia. URS FLUEELER

The 26-year old's first preference was to study medicine at JCU, followed by BBioMed at JCU, which he said was an easy decision.

"Since leaving JCU and medicine in 2008 to pursue other goals, I've felt like I've had unfinished business," he said.

"Rural medicine is a profession that I'm extremely passionate about and I know that when it comes to preparing for a career in rural health, JCU is the place to be."

Prior to his Rio silver, Mr Belonogoff won a bronze medal in the double scull at the Junior World Championships in 2008.

ALexander 'Sasha' Belonogoff with his brothers, sisters and supporters after his silver-medal winning performance in Rio.
ALexander 'Sasha' Belonogoff with his brothers, sisters and supporters after his silver-medal winning performance in Rio. CONTRIBUTED

The former Rockhampton Grammar SChool student went on to win two bronze medals in the quad sculls at the 2009 and 2012 U23 World Championships, just some of his achievements in a long list of many rowing accolades.

Born in Moura, Mr Belonogoff moved to Rockhampton at age 10. Since then he has lived in Townsville, Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide, the latter three being rowing-related relocations.　

Mr Belonogoff said he was planning to look into rowing in Townsville.

"At this stage my priority is getting back in to study. However, I do look forward to getting involved with the Townsville rowing community. I'd love to get on the water in a coaching capacity and in a few months time, I might pull on the JCU suit and make a charge for uni games," he said.　

Australian rower and Rockhampton Grammar School graduate Sasha Belonogoff visited the school in 2014 on his way to making the 2016 Rio Olympics team.
Australian rower and Rockhampton Grammar School graduate Sasha Belonogoff visited the school in 2014 on his way to making the 2016 Rio Olympics team. contributed

Mr Belonogoff said although he had studied in the past, this was the first time that he has felt really excited about it.

"I'm content with everything I've achieved in rowing over the last nine years and ready to begin the next chapter."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  belonogoff rio olympics rowing rowing australia

