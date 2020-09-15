Olympian’s emotional post to dead daughter

Jaimi Kenny, the daughter of former Olympians Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny, has died aged 33 after a battle with a long-term illness.

Lisa Curry posted a heartbreaking tribute to Jaimi on Tuesday morning.

"Our hearts are completely broken," she wrote. "Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday morning with her loving family by her side.

"So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone .... So painful. I can barely breathe.

"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child.

"We thank all the paramedics, support staff and the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to give us the extra time we were able to spend with Jaimi.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for our family and all who knew and loved Jaimi so very much.

"Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing. I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats. I will miss watching, feeling and knowing your love for your sister and brother, your little nephew, Cleo, your Ma and dad.

"I just can't believe you're not here anymore. I sit and just shake my head. It doesn't seem real or right. You will forever be with me in my heart Jaimi. I love you so much."

Lisa Curry posted this picture of her daughter on Tuesday morning.

It came after Mr Kenny, a champion Iron Man and kayaker, and Ms Curry, an elite swimmer, confirmed the news in a joint statement on Monday.

"It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," the statement read.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

"We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us all the extra time we were able to spend with her.

Jaimi pictured age 20 with mum Lisa Curry and dad Grant Kenny.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy."

Ms Curry shared photos of Jaimi to her Instagram account to celebrate her 33rd birthday on June 25, showing the young woman as a baby and as a child with her younger siblings.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful Jaimi … 33 today!" she wrote.

"Our first born. Really … where have all those years gone!

"Have a lovely day bubba. We all love you so much."

Ms Curry and Mr Kenny married in 1986, and Jaimi, their eldest child, was born in 1987. She was followed by brother Jett and sister Morgan.

The couple amicably split in 2009 and finalised their divorce in 2017.

The young woman had been battling a long-term illness, but it is not known what that illness was. Picture: Facebook

Jett, Jaimi and Lisa Curry.

Tributes have begun to flow on social media, with friends of Ms Curry mourning her "dearly loved" daughter.

"She was a beautiful soul and will never be forgotten. Her smile looked like it would light up any room she graced. Sending lots of love," one woman wrote.

Another wrote: "Oh Lisa, words can not express of hearing the loss of your beautiful daughter Jaimi".

"What a beautiful shining light she was. If I could reach through the computer right now I'd gather you in my arms. I am so sorry for your terrible loss."

In posts to social media, Ms Kenny said she loved being an aunt and “couldn’t wait” to have children of her own. Picture Facebook

Jaimi’s parents said their “hearts are broken and their pain is immense”. Picture Facebook