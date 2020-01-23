Olympian’s sex admission backfires

Being candid about her sex life has hurt Lolo Jones’ dating prospects.

Being candid about her sex life has hurt Lolo Jones’ dating prospects.

HONESTY might not have been the best policy for Lolo Jones.

Appearing on actor and comedian Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls series, the 37-year-old Olympian revealed that being open about her intention to remain a virgin until marriage had quickly squashed dating prospects, the New York Post reports.

"That was a mistake," Jones said.

"That killed all my dates after that. Didn't even have a chance. Before, I at least had a chance."

Jones, an American who once live-tweeted a Tinder date, also disclosed her previous plan of action when it came to sharing her private information.

"Before I'd tiptoe, like, 'OK, when is a good time to tell him? Do I wait until he sees my personality a little bit, or do I just drop the bomb?'" she said.

Jones has long been candid about her personal life, which has included her lacklustre evening with NBA star Blake Griffin, which she described as the "worst date of my life", shaming him for being a "terrible kisser".

With her focus on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the hurdler and bobsledder said abstaining from sex had given her a "higher level of intensity because I don't have any pressure release, so everybody knows me as stressed out".

"Having sex actually helps you as an athlete, a female athlete," Jones said. "It's good for your hormones … so I'm running at a disadvantage."

Jones, who has competed at both Summer and Winter Olympics, has previously spoken about not having sex until marriage because of her Christian faith.

Lolo Jones has excelled in two sports.

Appearing on Celebrity Big Brother last year, Jones delved into her love life.

"I like a ton of people, it just doesn't work out," she said. "Trust me, I've tried every occupation. I don't know why God hasn't blessed me with my husband.

"Another reason why I'm probably single is because I've never had sex and guys do not want to wait for girls."

Jones said on the program her heart had been "broken a lot" and her stance on having sex had "ended a lot of relationships".

"When I tell them that, a lot of them either think I'm lying, so then they hang out and then they're like, 'Oh, she was telling the truth,'" Jones said.

"Or there's the ones that think it's a challenge. And then they realise, 'Oh, literally I'm gonna have to marry her', and then they exit."

Jones represented America at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London in track and field as a hurdler. In Sochi in 2014 she was a bobsledder at the Winter Olympics.

She's hopeful of having one last hurrah at the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

Competitors residing in the athletes' village may find it a little different if they decide to partner up in Japan, because they'll be sleeping on eco-friendly beds made of cardboard.

The general manager of this year's athletes' village, Takashi Kitajima, said the beds could hold up to 200kg and were "stronger than wooden beds".

But Aussie basketball star Andrew Bogut was quick to chime in about what he thought was a possible problem with frames made of cardboard.

Great gesture...until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000’s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use........🙉🙈 https://t.co/4wzaoDHL34 — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 9, 2020

However, Airweave produced the beds and promised they had been through rigorous stress tests.

"We've conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds," a spokesperson told AFP.

"As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load."

With Jaclyn Hendricks, New York Post