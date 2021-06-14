Olympic coach’s shocking list of abuse complaints

An Olympic coach has had four complaints made against him to Swimming Australia but has not been disciplined or suspended for the alleged behaviour.

The experienced Olympic coach allegedly called young swimmers "too fat" and another a "f..king idiot" and a "loser", and constantly bullied swimmers over their weight.

The four complaints date over a 20-year period from the late 1990s to 2019.

Two former and two current swimmers have made allegations that the swim coach was abusive and complained to Swimming Australia.

The Olympic coach, who has been to multiple games, is on pool deck at the Australian team trials in Adelaide.

Swimming Australia has investigated.

When The Australian asked SA about the outcome of the investigation, it provided a statement.

"All complaints made to Swimming Australia are made under the understanding of confidentiality," a spokeswoman said.

"We are committed to providing a secure environment for complainants, which is why we do not disclose details of complaints made. This goes to the core of the integrity of our complaints process. This is a process that we have had in place for the past decade.

"Our CEO is five weeks into this role and has already begun a strategic review. This review will be discussed at tomorrow's board meeting."

The Australian understands that this coach has also been reported previously to Swimming Australia for allegations of abuse outside of the four complaints.

His coaching methods have repeatedly been called into question by swimmers and parents, with one of his swimmers allegedly becoming anorexic and hospitalised. The swimmer said she was body-shamed, leading to her developing an eating disorder.

Another swimmer has blogged about developing "bulimia" after swimming under the coach in the late 2000s.

A friend of one of the historic complainants, who raised the coach's behaviour in 2012, said he had a short fuse.

They also said Swimming Australia didn't want "anything to do with" the complaint back in 2012.

"He screamed at the swimmer at a meet - it was outrageously unacceptable, it got Swimming Australia's attention but Swimming Australia's head coach at the time wanted nothing to do with it," they said.

"Nothing was ever put through proper channels. No one wanted anything to do with it.

"That aggressive behaviour happens on the pool deck a lot, the yelling and screaming, the absolute freezing out happens all the time."

Scrutiny is again on Swimming Australia's reporting system, with academic and Common­wealth Games medallist Jenny McMahon on Monday saying she believed its reporting system was "broken".

"Swimmers are scared to report because they do not trust Swimming Australia, and who can blame them when the process is done in-house?" said Dr McMahon, who has conducted 14 years of research into the sport's culture.

"Swimmers I spoke to told me they have had to report with their coach/abuser present … the International Olympic Committee and Sports Integrity Australia recommend independent authorities should handle reporting."

Swimming Australia has not yet signed up to Sports Integrity Australia, the government's new independent complaints handling process launched in March, and is understood to be working through the requirements needed to comply.

Following The Australian's reporting into the coaching culture, Swimming Australia again said it took a tough stance on behaviour via a public statement on Monday. "Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by Swimming Australia.

"As part of our ongoing work, our ethics and integrity committee will be meeting today and working on this path forward and the board will be meeting tomorrow. As we have said before, these allegations are concerning and we want to provide the best environment for our athletes.

"We have a clear process in place and are working on the formation of the independent female panel that will investigate ongoing issues related to our swimmer's experiences."

