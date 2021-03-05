Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Olympic swimmer could pocket more from Noosa home sale than during her career
Olympic swimmer could pocket more from Noosa home sale than during her career
Property

Olympic legend’s Noosa pad up for grabs

5th Mar 2021 8:12 AM

Aussie swimming legend Dawn Fraser may make more from the sale of her Sunshine Coast investment property than she did during her entire career as an athlete.

The 83-year-old has put her Noosa Heads house on the market two decades after buying it for $345,000.

Known as Australia's greatest female swimmer, the Olympian is hoping to fetch more than $1 million for her four-bedroom, three-bathroom investment property in sought-after Wyandra Street.

The property at Wyandra St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.
The property at Wyandra St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.

Sam Plummer of Noosa Estate Agents sold the property to Fraser back in 2001 and now has the pleasure of marketing it for her special client.

Ms Plummer said no improvements had been made since then, and the property had already attracted some offers.

"It's a great time to sell and to capitalise on this current market," Ms Plummer said.

"It's attracting a fair bit of attention. We're looking at offers in excess of $1 million.

Click here for the full story on realestate.com.au

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
dawn fraser investment noosa real estate sunshine coast swimming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Altum goes back to drawing board on GKI

        Premium Content Altum goes back to drawing board on GKI

        News Altum Property Group on Thursday revealed it had revised its budget.

        Man breached DV by attending victim’s workplace

        Premium Content Man breached DV by attending victim’s workplace

        Crime A domestic violence offender breached a no contact condition of a court order...

        Trip to get jumper back lands big sister in trouble

        Premium Content Trip to get jumper back lands big sister in trouble

        Crime A young mother who went along for a ride when her younger sister picked up a jumper...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.