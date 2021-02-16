Menu
Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raids
Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raids
Crime

Olympic swimmer arrested in drug raids

by Mark Morri
16th Feb 2021 8:20 AM
Olympic medallist Scott Miller has been arrested on drug charges after a series of raids across Sydney this morning.

Miller, 46, was arrested by drug squad detectives at his Rozelle home early today.

"A police operation is currently underway in Sydney's inner west,'' a police spokesman said.

Miller with his bronze and silver medals from the 1996 Atlanta Games.
"The activity relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad, into the supply of prohibited drugs across NSW,'' he said.

In 1996 Miller won a bronze and silver medal for swimming at the Atlanta Olympic Games before his life fell apart, falling into drug use.

In a TV interview in 2014 he admitted he was battling drug addiction.

He was married to television personality Charlotte Dawson in 1999 but the pair split up after a short time. Dawson suicided in 2014.

Miller outside court in 2013 after a brief hearing into drug charges. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Miller was married for a short time to television personality Charlotte Dawson.
