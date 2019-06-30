O'Mara shines as Rockets ground Seahawks

HARD-FOUGHT CONTEST: North Gold Coast Seahawks' Jordan Lum Kon (left) and Rockhampton Rockets' Jamaal Robateau fly high in the QBL clash at Adani Arena on Friday night.

HARD-FOUGHT CONTEST: North Gold Coast Seahawks' Jordan Lum Kon (left) and Rockhampton Rockets' Jamaal Robateau fly high in the QBL clash at Adani Arena on Friday night. Jann Houley

BASKETBALL: Sean O'Mara fired for the Rockhampton Rockets in their win over the North Gold Coast Seahawks on Friday night.

The towering centre top-scored with 26 points and finished with 18 rebounds in the 79-65 win at Adani Arena.

Forward Nelson Kahler, who came into the starting line-up for AJ Ogilvy, registered 15 points and six rebounds.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Rockhampton Cyclones were also too good for the Seahawks, winning 87-74.

Forward G'mrice Davis produced another stellar performance, leading the stats with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

The Rockets were tested in the first half by the Seahawks, with just two points the difference at half-time.

But the home side took charge in the second half, outscoring their opponents 46-32.

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy said it was a "very competitive game”.

"It was just one of those games where both teams didn't shoot the ball very well but defensively both teams were pretty good on the night,” he said.

BASKETBALL QBL: Rockhampton Rockets' James Mitchell with the ball Jann Houley

"We were taking them out of their stuff and they definitely took us out of our offensive structures.”

Tweedy said the Rockets gained the ascendency when they started playing off O'Mara.

"He got us going, he got some easy baskets for us and they probably didn't make the adjustments once we were able to get him the ball in the right spot,” he said.

"He was sensational for us. He was the best player on the floor by a fair way.”

Tweedy said Leon Christensen and Peni Nasalo provided some great minutes off the bench, while Kahler was great inside the paint with O'Mara.

Tweedy said while the Rockets were getting better defensively every week he was not 100 per cent happy with how they were running offensively.

BASKETBALL QBL: Rockhampton Rockets' Shaun Bruce with the ball Jann Houley

After a series of home games, the Rockets and Cyclones will this weekend embark on one of the most gruelling road trips in any sport.

They play Cairns in Cairns on Friday, Toowoomba in Toowoomba on Saturday and South West Metro in Brisbane on Sunday.

Tweedy said the Rockets, who have won four of their past five games, would head to Cairns on Thursday in preparation for their opener against a quality Marlins outfit.

"Hopefully we'll have a good week of training. We won't do too much knowing we're leading into such a heavy weekend,” he said.

"These are three important games for us but we'll be taking it one game at a time.

"We're looking to move into the top four but just to stay in the eight we probably need to win at least two out of the three.”

RESULTS