Oma’s fury drains massive amount of sand

NOOSA'S world-famous main beach has copped its worst erosion hit "since the late 1970s" as coastal councils inspect the environmental damage caused by Cyclone Oma.

Now a tropical low, the massive system is situated more than 1100km east northeast of Brisbane and moving northwards.

It is expected to remain well offshore, but the BoM will continue to watch it closely due to the possibility it may swing towards the tropical coast, possibly sending more rain to flood-ravaged Townsville.

In the southeast, strong winds and large swells will persist for the next few days.

University of the Sunshine Coast coastal systems expert, Dr Javier Leon, has been measuring the immense water movement caused by Oma.

Windy and rough conditions on the Sunshine Coast from Cyclone Oma. Milla Kerrison,10, from Peregian waits for her turn to catch a wave. Picture: Warren Lynam

Dr Leon's long-term study is looking at sand movement near headlands, including Noosa, with a view to creating a "sand health index". The research could help councils better prepare for the effects of weather events, which could impact on the region's vital tourism industry.

He said the water had risen 4.3 metres above mean sea level due to storm tides and huge waves and Noosa's prized beach had been in the firing line, especially on Thursday and Friday when the swell angle was easterly and angled "straight in".

"Noosa is usually protected but not this time. Cyclone Oswald (2013) was bad, but after talking to locals, this seems to be the worst (erosion event) since the late 1970s," Dr Leon said.

Swimmers and surfers enjoy the conditions at Noosa Main Beach, which has lost a massive amount of sand. Picture: Warren Lynam

"Fortunately, because council had been pumping sand since December, the beach was in great shape. Things could have been much worse."

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Sebastien de Paula said "sand cliffs" carved by Oma's storm surge could be seen along the coastline.

Mr de Paula said all bar a few beaches had been closed yesterday (Sunday) as the high tide "came over the top of the dunes".

"There was no room left at the high tide. Noosa and the open beaches, including Marcoola, appear hardest hit."

Teens flirt with danger as huge swell hits Snapper Rocks from Cyclone Oma. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people to stay away from badly eroded beaches until they are reopened.

"There has been a lot of beach erosion that has happened along our coast as a result of Cyclone Oma," she said. "Can we please ask people to listen to authorities. Please don't go back on those beaches until it is deemed safe."

The Bureau says dangerous surf conditions will continue about exposed beaches along the southeast Queensland coast south of Sandy Cape, including the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. These conditions will start to ease in coming days as winds and waves decrease.

Oskar Micjan, 7, from Southport checks out the huge amount of erosion at Narrowneck Beach on the Gold Coast thanks to the swell produced from Cyclone Oma. Picture: Adam Head

PROTECTION MEASURES PAYING OFF

GOLD Coast Mayor Tom Tate said Main Beach and Narrowneck had ­suffered the worst erosion in his region with significant scarping.

"I am glad we invested more than $30 million in beach protection over the last five years as it is paying dividends now," he said. "It is pointless having ­machinery on the beaches until Tuesday. By then, we should be able to access all beaches and clean up the scarping. For now, all beaches are closed ... I expect all beaches to be fully restored ready for the coming weekend."