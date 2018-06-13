Menu
Independent MP Andrew Wilkie has described Centrelink's automated debt recovery system as a "serious failure".
News

Ombudsman to again investigate Centrelink

by AAP
13th Jun 2018 3:28 PM

THE Commonwealth Ombudsman has indicated it plans to again investigate Centrelink's controversial "robo-debt" recovery scheme.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, who sparked an investigation into Centrelink by the ombudsman last year, has raised concerns that people who provide pay slips rather than bank statements may be incurring a higher debt.

"The system is a serious failure of administration and proper process, and the federal government has so far been blind to criticism," Mr Wilkie said in a statement on Wednesday.

