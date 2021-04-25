‘OMG’: World sickened by horror UFC injury

WARNING: Graphic.

UFC 261 started on a violent note as the early prelims were bookended by two nasty TKOs.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are headlining the stacked card, with Rose Namajunas' bout against Zhang Weili the co-main event, but there was plenty of action beforehand to whet the appetite of fight fans.

UFC world freaks over shocking injury

There was widespread horror as Uriah Hall beat Chris Weidman when the American suffered a shocking broken leg just seconds into their fight.

Weidman landed a kick but his lower right leg snapped and turned to spaghetti. He was taken out on a stretcher as fight fans prayed he was OK.

"This is just horrific," MMA analyst and podcaster Luke Thomas tweeted.

UFC reporter Ariel Helwani said: "This is heartbreaking. I can't believe this.

"This is absolutely horrific.

"Feel sick to my stomach. No one deserves this. This is a cruel, cruel sport."

Jose Youngs called it "one of the most horrendous injuries I've ever seen" while former AFL star Dane Swan said it was "the nastiest s**t I've ever seen".

Twitter was going wild with viewers repeating the phrase "oh my God", unable to believe their eyes.

OH MY GOD. CHRIS WEIDMAN JUST SNAPPED HIS LEG ON THE FIRST KICK!#UFC261

pic.twitter.com/3qAP41oSMN — TheChampionPicks 👑 (@ChampionPicks) April 25, 2021

YouTuber causes chaos

At the first UFC event with crowds back since the pandemic brought the world to a halt, fans turned on YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul when he arrived in Jacksonville. The crowd chanted "f*** Jake Paul", clearly not impressed with his beatdown of MMA veteran Ben Askren last week.

UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier, who was commentating cageside for ESPN, said during the broadcast he would "slap him (Paul) in the face" and confronted the 24-year-old as the crowd continued to chant.

"I pointed at him. I said, 'Don't play with me'. Because I'll slap him in the face. I don't play those games," Cormier said.

Jake Paul is in the building at #UFC261. Did you hear Daniel Cormier say on the broadcast that he'd "slap him in the face?"



Well, they had a confrontation. 😬



(🎥 @MMAjunkieJohn) pic.twitter.com/ilwWgIO2rw — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 25, 2021

Brutal beatings start blockbuster card

Ariane Carnelossi demolished Liang Na with a second-round finish in the first fight of the night in Florida, unleashing a heavy dose of ground and pound after securing top position following a takedown, leaving the referee no choice but to wave the contest off.

Danaa Batgerel took less than a minute to annihilate Kevin Natividad, swatting away an advance with a brutal left hook that dropped his opponent.

A disoriented Natividad tried to carry on but Batgerel wasn't going to waste his chance, letting loose with a flurry of punches to end the fight in just 50 seconds.

IT'S ALL OVER!! 😱 Danaa Batgerel in under a minute to close the Early Prelims!! 🔥 #UFC261pic.twitter.com/ujE0Gnz7TO — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) April 24, 2021

Randy Brown sent the UFC world wild on the undercard as he submitted Alex Oliveira in the first round with a one-arm near naked choke, after landing a savage right hand flush on Oliveira's chin.

Results

Main card

Uriah Hall defeated Chris Weidman via TKO (injury, R1, 0:17)

Anthony Smith defeated Jim Crute via TKO

Prelims

Rndy Brown defeated Alex Oliveira via submission (R1, 2:50)

Dwight Grant defeated Stefan Sekulic via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Brendan Allen defeated Karl Roberson via submission (heel hook, R1, 4:55)

Pat Sabatini defeated Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Early Prelims

Danaa Batgerel defeated Kevin Natividad via TKO (R1, 0:50)

Kazula Vargas defeated Rong Zhu via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28 x 2)

Jeffrey Molina defeated Aori Qileng via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 29-27)

Ariane Carnelossi defeated Liang Na via TKO (R2, 1:28)

