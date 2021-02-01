Ominous COVID warning for NSW

Residents in NSW have been warned to use Western Australia's recent COVID case as a "timely reminder" not to become complacent.

"This case is a timely reminder that COVID-19 can emerge at any time," NSW Health said in a statement.

"Everyone who gets tested is playing an important role in helping to contain the spread of the virus."

NSW continued its virus-free streak with no new cases on Monday for the fifteenth day in a row, but six infections were diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

But there were just 6000 tests in the latest reporting period, well down on the 20,000 benchmark.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also weighed in on Perth's COVID case, declaring "we will not be closing our borders".

When asked about the new local infection, Ms Berejikian said the state government will be acting according to the risk and will maintain its open border policy.

"We're taking obvious protocols," she told reporters on Monday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state will not close its border to Western Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

"Our health authorities swung into action as soon as we heard about it. They key thing is to act quickly and provide as much information as possible.

"We won't be closing our border."

On Sunday WA Premier Mark McGowan declared a five day lockdown after a hotel quarantine security guard tested positive to COVID-19.

It's the state's first case of community transmission in 10 months.

Health officials in NSW responded quickly, revealing the same lockdown rules that are in place for parts of Perth, plus the Peel and South West regions, will apply to anyone arriving in NSW from those areas.

NSW Health said passengers who landed in Sydney from Perth on Sunday night had been screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

All arrivals will be required to complete an interstate traveller declaration confirming whether they attended any venues of concern. If so, they will be required to isolate for 14 days.

Travellers who have been to the LGAs listed on the WA government website since January 25 will be required to get tested within 48 hours of arriving in NSW.

They will also have to follow the same lockdown rules as WA residents, including staying home for five days - until 5pm on Friday.

"If they do not get tested, they are required to remain at home for a total of 14 days," the department said.

