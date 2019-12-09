On-fire Cap Coast ground high-flying Falcons

Frenchville's Callum McMahon made an unbeaten 27 in Saturday’s game against Cap Coast Parkana.

CRICKET: Capricorn Coast Parkana halted the Frenchville Falcons’ unbeaten run in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge in impressive fashion on Saturday.

Cap Coast rolled the competition leaders for just 109 and reached their total in the 24th over to score a bonus-point win.

Skipper Asher Colley led from the front with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 50.

Stian Koen made 28 from 29 balls and Greg Tootell was 19 not out.

Colley said the team’s bowling and a sharp performance in the field set up the win.

“Frenchville’s always a really good team. We haven’t got many wins against them in the last few years so it was really good for us,” he said.

“We lost the toss and they went out and batted. We bowled exceptionally well and fielded well.

“We just really restricted their scoring. They were only 30-odd after the first drinks break, about 15 overs, and from there we were just on top.”

Joe McGahan made 25 and Callum McMahon put on 27 down the order to help Frenchville pass the 100 mark before they were bowled out in the 33rd over.

Daniel Caldwell was the best of Cap Coast’s bowlers, taking 3/22.

Nicholas Lotarski and Paul Miller got two wickets apiece and Koen, who bowled some tight spin through the middle, finished with one wicket.

Colley said he was confident his team could chase down 109.

“The key was to make sure we didn’t lose any early wickets,” he said.

“That’s two wins in a row, we won last weekend as well.

“We’re building some momentum.

“I think our bowling attack is one of the best in the comp and if we can get a few boys hanging about and getting some runs I think we’ll win some more games.”

Frenchville’s captain Brent Hartley said the loss was a wake-up call for his team.

“We just didn’t turn up today, and we don’t really have any excuses for our performance.

“We didn’t apply ourselves enough with the bat and when we only had 109 on the board it made it pretty easy work for them.”

Hartley said Frenchville would look to hit back against The Glen in Gladstone this weekend.

“We can really knuckle down for this last game of the year,” he said.

“We can then have a break and come back harder for the second half of the year and really push towards the end.”