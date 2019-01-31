Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Rugby Union

On ice! Aussie billionaire delays new ‘global’ rugby comp

by Justin Chadwick
31st Jan 2019 11:58 AM

BILLIONAIRE mining magnate Andrew Forrest has decided to postpone his Global Rapid Rugby competition to 2020.

Forrest initially hoped to launch the eight-team competition in the coming months, but says the tight time frame and the intricacies of a World Cup year convinced him to launch it in 2020 instead.

In place of the eight-team competition, a 'Showcase Series' will be played this year throughout Asia, the Pacific Islands and Australasia to give fans a taste of what to expect from Global Rapid Rugby.

More Stories

andrew forrest global rapid rugby rugby union super rugby

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When you'll be able to use the hospital car park

    premium_icon REVEALED: When you'll be able to use the hospital car park

    Health Construction workers have not been seen at the site for months

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.

    Livingstone/Rocky boundary dispute referred to commission

    premium_icon Livingstone/Rocky boundary dispute referred to commission

    News Commission to recommend how to settle ongoing dispute

    'We just can't do it': Publicans forced to close the doors

    premium_icon 'We just can't do it': Publicans forced to close the doors

    Rural Another CQ rural town to be without a pub by March