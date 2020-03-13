On land learning model best fix for youth crime

Two indigenous organisations are moving forward together to launch an alternative learning model in Central Queensland which, they hope, will make significant inroads into combating youth crime.

The announcement by Central Queensland Indigenous Development and the Darumbal People Aboriginal Corporation follows the State Government’s pre-election pledge to spend $15 million on a five-point plan to rehabilitate underage offenders.

In Rockhampton earlier this week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding would deliver culture-based rehabilitation and support for community-based organisations.

Representatives from CQID and DPAC said they had been in extensive consultation with the whole community for more than two years about helping troubled youths reconnect with culture and country.

CQID’s Jason Field said learning on country was a grounding experience and an opportunity for indigenous children to regain their identity.

“There is no real opportunity in mainstream schooling for indigenous students to understand where they are from and what their people have gone through,” he said.

“It’s essential they engage with elders so they can understand how it was back then and how they can move forward.”

Since the Native Title determination in 2016, Darumbal people have regained parcels of land throughout Central Queensland on which they can run community programs of their own design.

Police Commissioner Katerina Carroll APM, Brittany Lauga MP, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Barry O'Rourke MP outline new youth crime prevention measures at the Rockhampton police station

CQID’s Michelle Jarrett there were three big areas on which Darumbal people could practise traditional skills and hold important ceremonies.

“Now that determination’s gone through, we can return to country to care for it and arrange alternative learning,” she said.

“In addition to hunting and gathering practices, there are opportunities for us to work with other organisations such as Defence and National Parks to teach our children how to respond to climate change and natural disasters.

“It’s a chance for them to say, ‘This special place has meaning for me’.”

In addition, the CQID/DPAC representatives are in conversation with CQUniversity about basing some activities on the North Rockhampton campus, so university and other community experts can come on aboard as mentors.

Mr Field said indigenous practitioners sought to build effective partnerships with mainstream allies in closing the gap for indigenous welfare.

“Until such a time we can build capacity within our own people, we welcome input from skilled workers in the university, hospitals and community support organisations,” he said.

“Turning a young person’s life around is a labour intensive process so the whole community needs to be on board.”

Contrary to the popular myth that a child’s destiny is fixed in the first seven years, Mr Field said research showed that five years intervention, at any age, could have a drastic impact on a person’s psychology and behaviour.

First Nations people celebrated the return of Darumbal land at a ceremony in Rockhampton last month

The key, for children who have an unstable environment at home, is to source support from “significant others”.

“We already see it happening where kids get involved in a sports program and form lasting relationships with their teammates and the coach,” he said.

“If we can provide them with whole-community support, and identify volunteers to provide them with one-on-one support, the potential to turn these kids around is massive.”

DPAC’s Kristina Hatfield said there was also scope to help the extended family work through issues which had an impact on the child’s wellbeing.

“CQID already has programs which work with whole families,” she said.

“It’s already on the agenda for us to host whole-family camps on country, not only to do cultural stuff, but to have CQID staff there working with the extended family in other areas.”

The aim is to get young people back into healthy social routines, to gain employment, and prepare to become future leaders.

Mr Field said the success of an alternative learning model would have flow-on results for the wider community.

“It’s clearly not just indigenous children who are falling through the cracks in the system,” he said.

“The biggest need is to offer every child a comprehensive assessment and develop an individual plan which addresses their unique issues.

“As the alternative learning model goes forward, through constant review and adjustments, it will prove effective in rectifying issues in all communities where kids are offending.”