On-site salon boosts beauty industry skills for students

Emerald State High School Year 12 student Maddie Caban working at the Styles and Smiles hair salon based at the school, providing hands-on experience to Cert II Salon Assistant students.

Students aspiring to be hairdressers are gaining hands-on experience while at school through an on-site salon for the community.

Emerald State High School launched its Styles and Smiles hair salon in 2017, providing industry experience for senior students and an affordable weekly hair service for local clients.

Head of Department Vocational Education and Training Annette Carter said many students involved in the program had been successful in gaining employment at local salons.

“The program is the perfect introduction to the hairdressing industry, providing students with a blend of theory that is supplemented by genuine hands-on experience with clients in our salon situated here on campus at Emerald State High School and fully supervised by qualified trainers,” she said.

Netnapha (Earn) Sangjan working at the Styles and Smiles hair salon.

The school started the program when Certificate II Salon Assistant was added to the Vetis investment budget, a list of courses that is subsidised by the Queensland Government to engage students into areas that have been identified as a skills shortage.

“Upon completion of the Certificate II in Salon Assistant, students will be qualified to seek employment as a salon assistant, receptionist or obtain an apprenticeship in the hairdressing and barbering industries, it also allows students to complete a hands on program that is engaging and interesting for those students who would like to pursue a career in the hair/beauty industry,” Ms Carter said.

“Students also learn how to interact with customers professionally, provide assistance to their peers and follow workplace health and safety procedures while gaining specific industry skills.”



A Styles and Smiles student said it was great to learn and develop hands-on industry training at school.

The work of students at Styles and Smiles hair salon.

“It is also great to bring clients into the school salon and treat them to our services,” the student said.

“Salons are always looking for juniors and the skills that I have learnt will help me gain these types of jobs.

“It will also help me complete a Certificate II in Hairdressing in a shorter amount of time.”

Ms Carter said clients looked forward to their weekly appointments, enjoying the interaction with students and the quality service.

The students offer a scalp massage, wash and choice of straightening, blow-dry, braiding or curls.

Visit the ESHS Styles & Smiles Salon Facebook page or click here to book.

Styles and Smiles salon is open at D block on Thursdays during school terms. One hour appointments are available at 10.30am and 12pm.

The program is a partnership between Emerald State High School and Brisbane School of Hairdressing (RTO No. 31258).

