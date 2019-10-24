On the green to raise money

MORANBAH local Mhel Caple knows all too well the impacts of cancer, and just wants to help reduce the burden of cancer in her community.

“I have lost quite a few people recently, both family and friends, to cancer, including my nine-year-old nephew who was taken too soon,” she said.

“By hosting fundraising events, you not only raise awareness of cancer, you honour cancer patients and their families.

“It is so important the community doesn’t give up, and instead continues to band together to raise as much funds as possible so we can get closer to a cure.”

Ms Caple will be hosting her Seventh Annual Charity Golf Day this year and said the event is an opportunity to bring the community together.

“As a Cancer Council Queensland Cancer Free Challenge Ambassador, I have made the pledge to fundraise every year to support those impacted by cancer,” she said.

“I’m not much of a golfer myself, but the community loves my golf days as it’s a fun activity for the whole family, and people from neighbouring towns even come along.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see the community come together to support not only myself, but this special cause.”

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Ms Chris McMillan thanked Ms Caple for her ongoing dedication to fundraising.

“Around 800 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the Mackay region,” Ms McMillan said.

“Community support is vital to our work and helps us ensure those impacted by cancer don’t have to face the disease alone.

“Ms Caple’s fundraising events have shown the power of a community coming together to support those impacted by cancer.”

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au