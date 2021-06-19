On the run: Australia’s most wanted criminals

These criminal masterminds - with links to Australia - are on the run and being hunted by international police for their devious and heinous crimes. Do you know them?

They're among the world's most wanted criminals - responsible for some of the most devious and heinous crimes - and they've got links to Australia.

And, they're on the run; hiding out.

These criminal masterminds are being hunted by international police but have so far managed to avoid detection and capture.

Included on Interpol's (short for International Criminal Police Organisation) most wanted list are attempted murderers, drug traffickers, swindlers and celebrity tax cheats.

Some are wanted in countries including Russia, China and Vietnam.

Each of them - including foreign fugitives wanted for crimes in Australia - have 'red notices' against their name and have been put on the radar of every enforcement agency worldwide.

These crooks are smart and have managed to go undetected for years.

But even the smallest slip up could end it all - with foreign agencies on high alert to arrest and extradite them at any moment.

Here are the faces and crimes of Interpol's most wanted

PHILIP JEPSON EGGLISHAW

Wanted man Philip Jepson Egglishaw as pictured on his Interpol profile. Picture: Interpol

Date of birth: 28/08/1953 (67 years old)

Place of birth: Jersey, United Kingdom

Distinguishing marks and characteristics: Receding hairline, balding, moustache.

Height: 1.75 metres

Weight: 80 kilograms

Colour of hair: Black

Colour of eyes: Blue

Crimes: Known as the 'Bowler Hat Englishman', Egglishaw is wanted over one of Australia's largest tax evasion and money-laundering schemes.

The smooth-talking Brit was the alleged mastermind of a $2.2 billion tax evasion rort that fleeced high-profile Australians including Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan out of $34 million.

The kingpin fraudster was living the high life until things went pear-shaped in 2004.

The Australian Federal Police raided his luxury hotel room in Melbourne following a long-running tax evasion investigation known as Project Wickenby

Among the items seized was Egglishaw's laptop which contained vital information leading to the convictions of 46 people involved in the tax cheat.

They included renowned music boss Glenn Wheatley.

While his co-offenders went down, Egglishaw managed to stay hidden for 13 years.

He was eventually arrested while trying to cross the border from Switzerland to Italy in 2017.

He managed to slip the net again after being released from jail due to a failed prosecution attempt and remains a wanted man.

ANTHONY PHILLIP SITAR

Australian Federal Police allege Anthony Sitar was involved in an international drug syndicate in which police seized 138 kilograms of pure ice, 15 kilograms of cocaine and 13 firearms in Melbourne in 2011. Picture: Supplied

Date of birth: 28/11/1979 (41 years old)

Place of birth: Albury, Australia

Height: 1.87 metres

Colour of hair: Black

Colour of eyes: Brown

Crimes: Sitar went deep underground after 14 kilograms of pure cocaine was found hidden inside beer bottles imported to Melbourne from Mexico.

The ill-fated import occurred in 2011 and several men went down for it - but not Sitar.

He was the co-owner of Chapel St's Destino Latin Bar and listed as a joint consignee on the shipment of 'beer' received at the ports in October that year.

Border officials intercepted the shipment and discovered cocaine inside 46 of the 672 boxes of Cucapa brand beer.

The syndicate was responsible for importing cocaine and methamphetamine into Australia from Mexico. Picture: Supplied

The ruse stood to generate millions of dollars for those involved.

But it was foiled by the Australian Federal Police who went after the culprits.

Sitar managed to get away early and faces high-level drug importation offences if ever found.

SHAN LIAN QIU

Former high-flying fashion boss Shan Lian Qiu Born is wanted for drug smuggling. Picture: Supplied

Date of birth: 03/06/1982 (38 years old)

Nationality: Australian

Crimes: She was the high-flying fashion boss who found herself in high-level danger.

Qiu, the former director of designer fashion chain Gasp, is accused by China of serious drug smuggling allegations.

In 2020 the Herald Sun revealed that Qiu was believed to be hiding in plain sight in Melbourne.

Her previous addresses include a multimillion-dollar mansion in Brighton.

The former palatial Brighton home of Gasp fashion chain director turned drug smuggler Qiu Shan Lian. Picture: Supplied

Legal documents show Qiu had in recent years attempted to take on a major bank over a property dispute.

The documents made no attempt to conceal her identity, despite the international target on her head.

Qiu's homeland takes an extremely hard-line approach toward drug trafficking so she has good reason to stay hidden.

Little is known about the allegations she faces in China. She left the country for Australia in the early 2000s.

MELIAD FARAH

Sydney-born Meliad Farah is believed to be the Hezbollah operative responsible for a terrorist attack in Bulgaria in 2012. Picture: Supplied

Date of birth: 05/11/1980 (40 years old)

Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Crimes: The Aussie-born terrorist is wanted in Bulgaria over a bus bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and their driver in 2012.

Last year a Bulgarian court found Farah and his co-accused, Hassan El Hajj Hassan, guilty of helping Lebanese-French terrorist, Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini, plant the deadly bomb.

The pair were sentenced to life in prison but remain at large.

The terror attack, which occurred outside an airport, was linked to the militant group Hezbollah. It has denied involvement.

Farah and Hassan are thought to have entered Bulgaria using fake ID documents and fled soon after the bombing.

ABDULZAGIR MEDJIDOV

Australian-Russian man Abdulzagir Medjidov is wanted by Russian police over attempted murder allegations. Picture: Supplied

Date of birth: 09/07/1970 (50 years old)

Place of birth: Dagestan Republic, Russia

Crimes: Medjidov made himself scarce after being accused of extremely serious crimes in Russia.

The dual English-Russian speaker is being hunted over allegations of attempted murder and preparing for a crime.

Now aged 50, Medjidov has managed to stay under the radar for quite some time.

Photos posted of him on the Interpol website show him as a young man, including an image of him wearing an 'AUS' T-shirt in the bush.

International authorities have been urged to keep a look out for him.

THI MINH PHUNG DUONG

Duong Thi Minh Phung is an Australian national wanted for fraud in Vietnam. Picture: Supplied

Date of birth: 02/09/1960 (60 years old)

Place of birth: Kien Giang, Vietnam

Nationality: Australian

Crimes: She might have an innocent face, but Vietnamese authorities think she is anything but.

Phuong is accused of swindling properties in Vietnam and has been at large for more than a decade.

Originally published as On the run: Australia's most wanted criminals