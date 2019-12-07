Menu
ON THE RUN: Police are pursuing a man alleged to have stolen items from Chemist Warehouse in the Rockhampton CBD.
ON THE RUN: Police pursuing CBD store thief

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
7th Dec 2019 11:54 AM
11.50AM: A DRAMATIC situation is unfolding in the Rockhampton CBD after reports of a thief striking the same store two days in a row.

A man was spotted on CCTV allegedly stealing $500 worth of Chanel perfume from Chemist Warehouse on East St yesterday.

He reportedly fled from the scene on a scooter.

The man was spotted at the store again this morning around 11.05am, allegedly stealing more items.

He is believed to have grabbed a bag from a female shopper at this time.

He was described as being caucasian, with dark sunglasses with a vertically pin striped shirt with gold edged sleeves and a distinctive tattoo on his right arm from wrist to elbow.

Police said he was last spotted underneath The Boathouse, next to the Fitzroy River, headed towards the Fitzroy Bridge.

They suspect he may have changed shirts with someone else and was now wearing a green singlet.

Police are patrolling the area where he was last sighted.

If anyone in the public spots the man, do not approach him and contact police immediately.

chemist warehouse police pursuit shop lifting shop steal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

      Top Stories

