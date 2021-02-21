Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cyclone Marcia Damage at Yeppoon.
Cyclone Marcia Damage at Yeppoon.
News

ON THIS DAY (2015): CQ wakes to Cyclone Marcia’s aftermath

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was on this day, six years ago, many CQ residents left the overnight evacuation centres to face what had become of their neighbourhoods.

PHOTOS

Jambin post cyclone

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/jambin-post-cyclone-marcia/29938/#/0

When Three Churches became two Churches

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/three-churches-not-spared-cyclone-marcia/2551722/

VIDEO

Vision of Cyclone Marcia’s wrath in Norman Gardens

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/videos/cyclone-marcia-norman-gardens/27058/

The aftermath of Cyclone Marcia in Yeppoon. Several homes have been destroyed and trees fallen all around the town.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/videos/cyclone-marcia-yeppoon-2/27077/

Morning Bulletin page 1 cyclone Marcia
Morning Bulletin page 1 cyclone Marcia
cyclone marcia aftermath
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New racks and lanes for Livingstone Shire bicycle riders

        Premium Content New racks and lanes for Livingstone Shire bicycle riders

        News HAVE YOUR SAY: Proposed sites include Beaman Park, Hill Street, Park Street, Keppel Bay Plaza and Anzac Parade.

        Digital campaign supports CQ’s remote, rural health workers

        Premium Content Digital campaign supports CQ’s remote, rural health workers

        News “Health workers can face challenging and confronting situations - they are more...

        House alarms foil Nth Rocky break-in attempt

        Premium Content House alarms foil Nth Rocky break-in attempt

        News Multiple units are on their way to the occupants

        ON THIS DAY (2015): Cyclone Marcia forces CQ evacuations

        Premium Content ON THIS DAY (2015): Cyclone Marcia forces CQ evacuations

        News WATCH VIDEOS: Stockman move Midgee cattle to higher ground ahead of Marcia, wild...