Morning Bulletin page 1 cyclone Marcia
News

ON THIS DAY (2015): Cyclone Marcia forces CQ evacuations

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
20th Feb 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
Stay indoors.

That was the advice issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at this time six years ago as Cyclone Marcia bore down.

 

Morning Bulletin page 1 cyclone Marcia

 

 

Wind speeds at the eye of the storm were at 175kph with gusts up to 250kph.

Take a trip down memory lane with these galleries from February 2015.

PHOTOS:

High seas and strong winds lash Emu Park as Severe Tropical Cyclone Marcia bears down on the small Capricorn Coast township:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/cyclone-marcia-capricorn-coast/29911/#/0

 

TC Marcia passed over Rockhampton leaving a trail of damage and debris in her wake.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/tc-marcia-in-pictures/29921/#/0

 

Readers shared their pictures from around CQ

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/cyclone-marcia-pictures-our-readers/29895/#/0

 

 

VIDEOS:

Stockman work through the rain and wind yesterday to move a herd of cattle to a paddock on a hill in Midgee, as they prepare for Cyclone Marcia.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/videos/cattle-bruce-hwy/26945/

 

Cyclone Marcia causes rough seas at Yeppoon.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/videos/yeppoon-foreshore-2/26940/

 

Footage of Moores Creek at 5.45am, Friday 20 February, 2015.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/videos/flooding-moores-creek/26968/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

