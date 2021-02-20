ON THIS DAY (2015): Cyclone Marcia forces CQ evacuations
Stay indoors.
That was the advice issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at this time six years ago as Cyclone Marcia bore down.
Wind speeds at the eye of the storm were at 175kph with gusts up to 250kph.
Take a trip down memory lane with these galleries from February 2015.
PHOTOS:
High seas and strong winds lash Emu Park as Severe Tropical Cyclone Marcia bears down on the small Capricorn Coast township:
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/cyclone-marcia-capricorn-coast/29911/#/0
TC Marcia passed over Rockhampton leaving a trail of damage and debris in her wake.
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/tc-marcia-in-pictures/29921/#/0
Readers shared their pictures from around CQ
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/cyclone-marcia-pictures-our-readers/29895/#/0
VIDEOS:
Stockman work through the rain and wind yesterday to move a herd of cattle to a paddock on a hill in Midgee, as they prepare for Cyclone Marcia.
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/videos/cattle-bruce-hwy/26945/
Cyclone Marcia causes rough seas at Yeppoon.
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/videos/yeppoon-foreshore-2/26940/
Footage of Moores Creek at 5.45am, Friday 20 February, 2015.
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/videos/flooding-moores-creek/26968/