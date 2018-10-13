ON THIS WEEKEND: Pinefest unites coast community

YEPPOON Lions Tropical Pinefest committee are in full swing to bring this year's full weekend of events on October 12-14.

The 51st anniversary of s Pinefest will be a celebration of Pineapple Pirates and Yeppoon Lions are bringing their best and brightest to liven up the Capricorn Coast.

Pinefest chairwoman Lou Shipway said this year's line-up had had a bit of a shake up in the name of bringing the most entertainment value to the popular Capricorn Coast festival. "This year, the Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy Pinefest ball will be held on Friday night in the carpark at Tropical Pines in Yeppoon,” Ms Shipway said. "Due to last year's success the ball is again on Friday night with a Tropical Nights theme.

"We are all very excited to see this year's Pinefest Ambassador and Charity Ambassador crowned.

"The Ambassador entrants have been working hard with their fundraisers to raise funds for their charity and Yeppoon Lions.

"The funds they raise are divided to donate 50 per cent to the entrant's chosen charity and the other 50 per cent is donated to Yeppoon Lions to be used in the local community throughout the year.

"It has been fantastic to have eight entrants with the Emu Park and Caves Lions Clubs and the Yeppoon Lioness club all having entrants this year.”

On Saturday, Triple M's B team will broadcast live on the lagoon from 8-10am.

With some local stars from the Seagulls and Swannies, there also will be the showing of Sherlock Gnomes at the Chris Warren Homes family movie night in Yeppoon.

Ms Shipway said that on Sunday thousands of people will line the streets for the Real Group Grand Street Parade from 10.45am.

"The parade will be proceeded by a foot race and the CQ Waste Running with the Bulls, which will provide families with a whole new level of entertainment,” she said. "We expect the bulls to be feeling rather feisty so the runners had best be fast.

"The Street Parade will offer colour and intrigue as the floats make their way through the Yeppoon CBD.

"At 11.15am the JRT stage show on the foreshore will kick off with a great line-up of family entertainment culminating with everyone's favourite, the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Monster Fireworks at 7.30pm.

"We have some great local acts performing throughout the day.”