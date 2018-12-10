Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for agriculture hailed

IT'S BEING hailed as a once in a lifetime opportunity for agriculture as AgForce prepares to lead an initiative to see training colleges at Emerald and Longreach overhauled and handed back to industry.

The result could see a future-looking rural research and education system with benefits beyond agriculture in areas like carbon-neutral farming, drought mitigation, flora and fauna conservation, reef preservation and increased indigenous and female participation.

The move comes after a State Government decision to close the colleges, which drew widespread disbelief and outrage from producers and communities throughout rural Queensland.

AgForce general president, Georgie Somerset she firmly believed the industry was best placed to oversee innovative, outcomes-focused research, education and skills training to ensure broadacre agriculture continues to grow as a world leader.

"As the peak body for broadacre agriculture - and Australia's only State farming organisation accredited as an RTO - AgForce has the expertise, the will and the remit to lead this initiative," Mrs Somerset said.

"The colleges are too important to agriculture, and to the many rural and regional communities that depend on agriculture, to allow them to be axed.

"We believe these are unique, irreplaceable assets and we are currently engaging with organisations and community groups around the State to elicit their support and ideas to save them.

"The response so far has been overwhelmingly in favour of an industry-led solution.

"AgForce strongly believes it is time for much-needed reform to the education and skills training available to rural Queenslanders, especially agriculture-specific curriculum.

"But the Government has thrown its hands in the air and, without any industry consultation, decided to close the colleges because they cannot make them relevant to the end user."

Discussions have begun with producers, community organisations, councils, MPs as well as with other primary producer peak bodies.

Mrs Somerset said the reaction was tremendously encouraging and gave them great confidence they were doing the right thing and could make it work.

"People in the bush are accustomed to looking out for themselves when Government fails to listen or act, and this is another example of us stepping up to secure the future of our industry, and its multi-billion contribution to the State economy," she said.