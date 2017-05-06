27°
Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

6th May 2017 5:00 AM
8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.
8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

IT IS known as the Millionaire's Row of Rockhampton.

Set amongst three of the most stunning houses in the city, it is home of the big boys, the high-rollers, comfortably one of the most sought after precincts in town.

Situated in the centre of the street with views overlooking the CBD, mountains and beyond, sits number 8 Lennox St, The Range.

 

Birds eye view of The Range stunner
Birds eye view of The Range stunner

It is a rare piece of property on a much-admired piece of land, and is being sold by tender.

Over the 30-year lifetime of Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Agency in Rockhampton, they have sold five times and to prominent local families.

And like most homes on this exclusive block, it comes with its share of history.

Pat O'Driscoll agent Penny Keating said the house itself has been transformed over the last two decades.

"I remember an old house, one that needed a bit of a paint and a bit of work on this lovely street," she recalled.

"I have watched the different owners magically work on the property.

 

"There used to be a little dairy at the back of the block but a past owner removed it after it succumbed to a severe case of weathering.

"Everyone who has touched this house has done so with the utmost care... the attention to detail is second to none."

That detail of this 1920s wonder is as exquisite as it is astonishing.

From the lawn tennis court with real grass, citrus orchards out the back, Georgian-inspired fire place, beautiful 12-foot pressed-metal ceilings to the luxurious and carrara marble bathroom, it oozes class and wow-factor.

 

Standing on the verandah looking out to the world, the view is phenomenal, particularly at night.

"When you are on the deck or even in the kitchen, you see right across the city, the mountains and in the evening you see the flickering lights of Mt Archer," she said.

"This home always attracts enormous interest due to its uniqueness and magnificent street appeal."

Lennox is within walking distance to Hillcrest Private Hospital, Rockhampton Hospital and many schools including Rockhampton Grammar and Girls Grammar and less than five minutes to the airport and the CBD.

It might be a house of the highest order, but its had been designed for families by families.

Tenders closed May 23.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  luxury home pat o'driscoll real estate property rockhampton real estate

Local Partners

