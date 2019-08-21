Once in a lifetime opportunity to own your slice of paradise

ISLAND HAVEN: The property is nestled in a private estate on Great Keppel Island.

ISLAND HAVEN: The property is nestled in a private estate on Great Keppel Island.

CHASING your piece of paradise on a tropical island is a dream that could come true after a rare-to-the-market opportunity on Great Keppel Island was listed by Natalie Gesler from @Real Estate in Yeppoon.

Ms Gesler said Lot 11, 480 The Esplanade, Great Keppel Island, offered an extremely rare freehold island home set on a beautiful 3037sqm allotment.

Veranda s wrap around two sides of the home.

"This property has been owned by one family up until this day. It was previously used for fishing and an oyster lease,” she said.

"This is a genuine, once-in-a-lifetime chance to purchase your own extremely rare freehold island home paradise surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef, Pacific Ocean and bush to the rear of the property.

"The property is perfectly positioned on the quiet side of Great Keppel Island, only 15km off the Coast to Yeppoon.

"It is the perfect place to relax, and connect with nature.

"You can enjoy stunning ocean views and peace and quiet from your own veranda.

The living area opens up to the deck.

"Simply walk across your front lawn, straight onto your choice of the calm bay Svendsen's Beach or three beaches, where your days are filled with relaxing on the pristine white sandy beach.

"Delight in nature's beauty exploring the aqua-blue, crystal-clear waters (and) coral reef, (by) snorkeling, kayaking, (or) stand up paddle boarding; explore the island on the numerous walking tracks, and savour the view of the surrounding islands; or simply wander the secluded beaches.

"You are bound to see an abundance of marine wild life such as dolphins, turtles, dugongs and whales when in season, and (it) is a wonderland place for boating, jet skiing and fishing.”

The home is well maintained and comfortable, offering magnificent views, a generous open-plan kitchen; the lounge and dining flow to the veranda; and it is all designed to encapsulate the view and sea breeze.

Ms Gesler said the home had two good-sized bedrooms, the main with ocean view, and the second with an untouched, natural bush outlook.

The property has twowell-sized bedrooms.

"There is a veranda around two sides of the home and the additional rear sheltered veranda makes the perfect spot to unpack wet and sandy items after a day at the beach,” she said.

"There are beautiful timber floors in the bedrooms and under existing floor coverings.

"The home is solar powered with a battery system. The home also has a secure cyclone shelter/storage area under the home.

"The low-maintenance property has established gardens, a helipad, two 25,000 water tanks, and the communications tower enables phone and internet connection, in addition to good mobile service.”

GKI property

The home is listed for sale at $1,220,000 with inspections available by appointment.