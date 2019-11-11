’Once you’re out, you’re out’ Man stranded from pets

ROADBLOCK: Stuck on the other side of the roadblock Chris O'Brien helps load his neighbour Kristen Stephens' car with supplies so she can “look after the neighbourhood”

NEIGHBOURS stuck on either side of the Adelaide Park roadblock met to load Kristen Stephens’ car so she could return to look after her fire ravaged neighbourhood.

Mrs Stephens made it back to Preston Rd on Sunday morning after being evacuated on Saturday night, but her neighbour Chris O’Brien wasn’t so fortunate.

After spending the night at emergency locations, both neighbours drove separately to buy generators from Rockhampton on Sunday morning – while Mrs Stephens made it back in time to get home Mr O’Brien did not.

“We got told we could come back in early Sunday morning and once you’re in, you’re in and you’re out, you’re out,” Mrs Stephens said.

Mr O’Brien said he was given different information – he took his animals home on Sunday morning and went to buy a generator but was told he was too late to go home.

“They didn’t explain that when you get in you can’t go back out,” he said.

He now has to rely on Mrs Stephens to look after his dog and chickens.

“The biggest drama is there is no information about what’s going on,” he said

“You know you can go home and won’t be at any risk of fire at all, but they wont let you go home and deal with your animals.”

Mr O’Brien has lived at Preston Rd for seven years but has never experienced a fire as severe as the weekend.

“If you saw where we lived there’s nothing there, it’s just charcoal,” he said.

Mrs Stephens met Mr O’Brien and her sister at the Adelaide Park roadblock to fill her car with water, supplies and donated food for the chickens.

“I’m not going (outside of the roadblock) because I’m going to look after the neighbourhood,” she said.

“There’s little spot fires burning so I’m going to get some water and put them out.”

While her neighbours still can’t get home, she said she felt safe because “there is nothing left to burn”.