The mangled wreck of the car. Picture: Twitter/RACQ CQ Rescue
One airlifted after horror head-on truck and car crash

Melanie Plane
7th May 2021 8:50 PM
One person has been airlifted after a horror crash in western Central Queensland on Friday evening.

RACQ CQ Rescue has flown one person to hospital after a semi-trailer and car collided head-on near Glenden.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident occurred at 6.30pm on Collinsville Elphinstone Road.

He confirmed one person was being flown to hospital, but their age, gender and condition was unknown.

The patient was transported to Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The road was closed after the crash, but reopened just after 8pm.

