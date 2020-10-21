Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sharon Lohse One Nation
Sharon Lohse One Nation
News

One arrested as pre-polling marred by smeared pies

Stuart Fast
21st Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE state election campaign has turned nasty in Maryborough.

One Nation candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohse said she had found a pie smeared over the front of her car at pre-polling, copped abuse from people and had her election signs damaged.

She also found malicious signage at the pre-polling booths.

"It was unpleasant … certainly not the thing voters what to see going forward," she said.

Its not the first time Ms Lohse has faced abuse, having coppied it while campaigning for the Federal seat of Flynn during the 2019 Federal Election.

"Just need to get on with the campaign," Ms Lohse said.

Queensland Police has been contacted as to whether they are investigating the incident involving Ms Lohse but a response had not yet been received on Tuesday night.

Police did however confirm an arrest had been made over an incident involving another conservative candidate.

This is after LNP candidate Denis Chapman claimed a man stole two of his election signs from the pre-polling booths in Ellena St, Maryborough.

"Shouldn't touch our signs, people have a right to see who is running," he said.

A police spokesman confirmed a 42 year old man had been arrested and charged with stealing the two signs.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on November 10.

The spokesman said police receive numerous calls around election time regarding the theft and destruction of election material and reminded the public police would take action to combat such actions.

More Stories

fccrime fcelection fcpolice fcpolitics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Touching reason behind CQ town’s huge fundraising efforts

        Premium Content Touching reason behind CQ town’s huge fundraising efforts

        Community Kind-hearted community rallies to support youngster diagnosed with life-long condition.

        Huge honour for humble Mount Morgan business owner

        Premium Content Huge honour for humble Mount Morgan business owner

        News A popular recycling scheme offered by the business will soon be offered to...

        Keppel candidate’s plan to free up legal system

        Premium Content Keppel candidate’s plan to free up legal system

        News Society can prosper from the legalisation of cannabis in a number of ways...

        Repeat unlicensed driver ordered off road for three years

        Premium Content Repeat unlicensed driver ordered off road for three years

        Crime The 36-year-old lied to police, claiming she had a temporary hardship licence.