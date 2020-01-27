Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
News

One arrested over Toowoomba underpants theft

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2020 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested a 31-year-old Brisbane man in relation to an alleged burglary of a home in Kara View Court.

On Thursday, 2.52pm and 3.28pm its alleged the man entered the Toowoomba home and stole watches, antique coin, military memorabilia and underpants.

The items included badges from the owner's tour of duty in East Timor and her service during the Sydney Olympics.

He was assisted by another man and both fled the scene in a while Holden Astra.

The man attempted to evade police when they moved to arrest him in Kallangur, on January 25.

He will face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 24, charged with burglary offences.

A second man remains at large.

arrest burglary theft underpants underpants theft
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Australia Day on the coast

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Australia Day on the coast

        News There was plenty of fun to be had on Yeppoon’s foreshore yesterday.

        New furry-friendly business opens in town

        premium_icon New furry-friendly business opens in town

        News The shop plans to sell birds, fish and guinea pigs and will specialise in tailored...

        • 27th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

        premium_icon Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

        News Six-year-old’s plan to collect and recycle cans, with hopes to later cash them in...

        • 27th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Man suffers burns after house fire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns after house fire

        News The fire was believed to be in the kitchen and injured one man