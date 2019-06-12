Menu
A croc snapped sun baking on the Corroboree Billabong boat ramp. Picture: Jason Rogers
Pets & Animals

Boat ramp-hogging croc refuses to budge

by NATASHA EMECK
12th Jun 2019 1:15 PM
WHEN Territory fisho Jason Rogers pulled up at a Corroboree Billabong boat ramp he was faced with a stubborn crocodile that just refused to budge.

Mr Rogers said he was on his way home after a fishing trip with his partner Melita McKinnon and their dog on Monday, when they were faced with a 2.5 metre saltie blocking the boat ramp.

"I thought it was a bit funny because crocs are normally fairly cautious and drop back in the water when they see boats approaching but this guy just wasn't having it," he said.

"We pulled up right beside him but he wouldn't budge.

"This croc had his mouth wide open and he was obviously soaking up some sun on the concrete, so I think he just didn't want to hop back into the cold water.

"I ended up having to hop out of the boat and chase him out of the way."

This stubborn croc didn’t want to budge. Picture: Jason Rogers
NT's foremost crocodile expert Professor Grahame Webb agreed that the crocs behaviour did sound a bit peculiar.

"A wild croc would normally dip back into the water when approached, so maybe he was sick or having a bad day," he said.

"This time of year is the best time to spot crocs on land during the day trying to lift their body temperatures."

boat ramp crocodile northern territory

