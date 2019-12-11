One charged with arson, fraud over Stanwell house fire

Emergency services were called to a house fire off Sackville St on Chong Rd, Stanwell, on May 30.

A WOMAN has been charged with arson following a house fire in Stanwell earlier this year.

Police have charged a woman with arson following investigations into an alleged deliberately lit house fire which occurred on May 30 this year.

Around 1.45am, emergency services were called to the Sackville Street address following reports the house was engulfed in flames.

The property was extensively damaged during the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Simon Barclay told the media on May 30 the Stanwell house was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived and there was no one living in the house at the time.

He said it was owned by locals, but they were not living locally at the moment.

A 48-year-old Beachmere woman was charged with arson and attempted fraud for at least $100,000.

She will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 20.