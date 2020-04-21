One critical after horror pileup

CRITICAL care paramedics are responding to a serious motorcycle crash in Caboolture, with one person in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of King St and Gallipoli Drive in Caboolture at 12.45pm.

At least one person is being treated by paramedics for critical injuries.

#Caboolture - Paramedics are on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash which occurred on King St & Gallipoli Dr at 12.45pm. Multiple crews including high acuity response are attending the scene. pic.twitter.com/raDRgQ1h1M — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 21, 2020

Queensland Ambulance Service said initial reports suggest four vehicles are involved.

Emergency crews at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Caboolture, on Tuesday April 21. Picture: Erin Smith

Caboolture resident Peter Hyvari was working on his car in the carport of his unit complex on King St this afternoon when he heard a loud "bang".

He said he had his head under the bonnet and did not see what happened.

"I could see a 4WD on an angle and a motorbike on the road," Mr Hyvari said.

"I never saw what happened but I could see someone laying on the road, they were not moving."

Police & emergency services remain at a motorcycle crash on King St, Caboolture traffic will be impacted, pls avoid or delay travel #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/4uGb8I36KP — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 21, 2020

King St is closed in both directions, near Gallipoli Drive.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

