Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A highway has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on collision.
A highway has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on collision.
Breaking

One critical and highway closed after head-on crash

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman is in critical condition and the D'Aguilar Highway northwest of Brisbane has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on crash.

The two-vehicle head-on crash happened at Bracalba, near Mylett Rd, about 10.50am.

The woman was being treated by critical-care paramedics and the rescue helicopter had arrived.

Two other people were in a stable condition.

One person had to be cut free from the vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment.

The Forensic Crash Unit was en route to the scene.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area.

Originally published as One critical, highway closed in head-on crash

bracalba daguilar highway road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2M housing commission project planned for Frenchville

        Premium Content $2M housing commission project planned for Frenchville

        News The $2 million project will involve seven units being built by the State Government.

        • 15th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        • 1 John51
        Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

        Premium Content Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

        Crime The woman and her partner are accused of pushing, scratching and punching the...

        CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

        Premium Content CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

        News Refusing to stoop to the level of his critics, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke is...

        BYTE ME: Computer specs you need to know

        Premium Content BYTE ME: Computer specs you need to know

        Technology Tech guru Bruce Kerr breaks down computer lingo for the average consumer.