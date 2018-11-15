Menu
VEHICLE FIRE: A male patient is in critical condition following the blaze.
Breaking

One taken to hospital after vehicle fire

Elyse Wurm
by
14th Nov 2018 6:02 PM

UPDATE 8pm: One person has been taken to hospital following a vehicle fire on Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd. 

A male patient was originally reported to be in critical condition but a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the injuries were reported by a person who was not on scene and when paramedics arrived, the severity of the injuries were downgraded. 

One patient sustained minor injuries and was transported to Inglewood Hospital, while the other person was not injured.

The spokesman said the vehicle hit a rock and caught fire, but both people managed to get out of the vehicle before the blaze. 

Paramedics left the scene, which was near Soldiers Settlement Rd, about 6.50pm. 

INITIAL 6pm: Paramedics are assessing a male patient in critical condition after a vehicle fire on Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a crew was called to the scene about 5.30pm.

A second patient in stable condition is also being medically assessed.

Two fire crews from Inglewood and Toowoomba were also called to the scene, which is near Soldiers Settlement Rd.

The age of the patients was known at that stage.

Warwick Daily News

