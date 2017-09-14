One day to go until Business Awards closes

A&B Mylec and A&B Mylec UITS are a perfect example of small business doing big things.

Combining both technical and IT expertise through their consulting services to the coal industry has opened doors to supporting companies on a local, national and global scale.

And last year their hard work and determination was recognised by taking out the Best International Export at the Capricornia Business Awards 2016.

"The best part about winning an award like this is the recognition for the team in continuing to deliver exceptional value propositions for our clients and delivering fantastic customer services that results in repeat business," Director technical services Andy Meyers and IT manager John Cook (pictured) said.

Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast Businesses have one day to go to apply for the 2017 Capricornia Business Awards.

Businesses can apply for categories including Best Tourism, Arts and Culture, Best Young Entrepreneur, Best Staff Development, Best Customer Service, Best National/International Exporter of Local Products and Services, Most Innovative Business, Best Small Business, Best Micro Business, Best New Business and Best Community Supporter.

Carla said businesses had up until Friday, September 15 to complete a nomination form available on the website at www.capricorniabusinessawards.com.au.

The Capricornia Business Awards will be held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, November 3.

For more information visit www.capricorniabusinessawards.com.au.