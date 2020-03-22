Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon.
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon. Simon Cassidy
Breaking

One dead after being pulled from water at popular campground

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Mar 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after being pulled from the water off a popular Bribie Island campground this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a post-immersion incident off the Ocean Beach campground just before 1pm.

One person was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but sadly died.

A police spokesman said they were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin.

A male patient was also assessed but declined further treatment, the spokesman said.

More Stories

bribie island bribie island north drowning ocean beach campground post immersion queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free weekend summary of COVID-19 news for CQ

        Free weekend summary of COVID-19 news for CQ

        News Read our free story with the latest local info you need to know about the COVID-19 pandemic.

        State and Fed Govts spend millions for COVID-19 vaccine

        premium_icon State and Fed Govts spend millions for COVID-19 vaccine

        News Queensland is racing to develop and fast track a world-leading vaccine for...

        Two CQ cyclists crash on their morning ride

        premium_icon Two CQ cyclists crash on their morning ride

        News Another accident has occurred at one of CQ’s most notorious stretches of road.

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        News Free information about what defendants need to know and do, where to seek advice...