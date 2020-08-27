Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

by Hannah Moore
27th Aug 2020 8:08 AM

 

One person is believed to be dead and others trapped in a car after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning.

Two cars are believed to have collided just before 7:15 am.

A helicopter has landed on the bridge and emergency services officers can be seen sorting through wreckage across most lanes in shocking footage from the scene.

The bridge is closed for northbound traffic and three of five southbound lanes are also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use the Harbour Tunnel instead.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue told NCA NewsWire three people were trapped and their condition unknown.

"Fire and Rescue are working with all services to extricate those people," he said.

More to come

Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News
Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News

 

 

Originally published as One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

More Stories

crash fatal crash sydney harbour bridge traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Mount Morgan mountain bike trails to be named

        Premium Content New Mount Morgan mountain bike trails to be named

        Cycling & MTB The project includes five trails of various difficulties to go around the dam and existing rail corridor.

        Why man torched car stolen by someone else

        Premium Content Why man torched car stolen by someone else

        News “A MINDLESS act of wanton damage” was how a judge described an offender’s car arson...

        ‘Hello grandad’: Message lands sex offender in hot water

        Premium Content ‘Hello grandad’: Message lands sex offender in hot water

        Crime Seemingly innocent message lands Capricorn Coast grandad back in court.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ignorance is no excuse for DV impact

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ignorance is no excuse for DV impact

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.